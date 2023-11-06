Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Rise Of The Angry Earth

New World Reveals Rise Of The Angry Earth Content

Amazon Games has new information on the next couple pieces of content for New World with an expansion and a new season on the way.

Amazon Games dropped new info today about the next major content update for New World, as Season 4 is approaching with a new expansion. First off, Rise Of The Angry Earth will be added to the game, bringing a new storyline, artifacts, and high-level expedition for you to try. What's more, Season 4 is on the way called Eternal Frost, which comes with a new Season Pass and more to take in. We got the dev notes below, but you can find complete details on their latest blog.

New World: Rise Of The Angry Earth

A chilling new narrative storyline: A Knight of the Round Table has unearthed forbidden knowledge of the Ancients, seeking to subjugate humanity with the power of an eternal winter. Rally your team of Silver Crows, and convince a surly fire mage named Daichi to help track down and vanquish the Knight before he lays waste to Aeternum.

A new high-level expedition: The Glacial Tarn is a new Level 65 Expedition set in the Great Cleave. Explore a cavernous frozen complex hidden beyond the Empyrean Forge in pursuit of the Varangian Knight Sir Loth. Locate and harness the primordial magic of the Empyrean Flame to overcome enemies and obstacles imbued with Ice Magic, and destroy Sir Loth before his power consumes all of Aeternum.

New Artifacts: Find and equip eight new Artifacts to redefine your playstyle. These powerful weapons and armor feature their own quests. Stun and shock enemies with the Boltcaster Bow, boost your speed and reduce cooldowns with the Winged Shoes, freeze and finish your enemies with The Frozen Gauntlet and more.

Season 4 Content

New Season Pass: Eternal Frost introduces a new Season Journey, new Activity Card, new Challenges and new rewards including cosmetics and consumables.

The Winter Convergence Festival: Icy winds and glimmering Gleamites fill the air once again as Winter Convergence returns to Aeternum. Visit Winter Villages to meet the Winter Wanderer and carry out his holiday quests. Players can also collect Winter Tokens to earn new limited-time rewards including festive skins, emotes, housing items and more.

Help stave off the Forever Winter: The Winter Warrior and his legion of Frigid Folk are on a relentless mission to spread a Forever Winter across the land. Rally a party of 20+ players to defeat this open-world boss wreaking havoc throughout Great Cleave, Brightwood, Edengrove, Ebonscale Reach and Brimstone Sands for new seasonal rewards.

Legacy of Crassus: The might of Rome threatens Aeternum. Hunt down General Crassus' monstrous captains and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny. Following a plan set in motion long ago, Crassus' forces have invaded the southern lands to unleash the cyclopses Lucanus and Decimus. Players brave enough to face these world bosses can search for portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove. Each victory nets Adventurers new event-specific, daily rewards.

Cross world expeditions and improved Group Finder: Coming later this season, players can team up from any world within a region to overcome challenges within the depths of Aeternum. The new, one-click Group Finder will automatically assemble a role-balanced, cross-world group—no more lobby management required!

