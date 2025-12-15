Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, NYVGCC

New York Game Awards Reveals 15th Annual Showcase Nominees

The full list of nominees have been revealed for the 15th annual New York Game Awards, set tot ake place in Manhattan next month

Article Summary The 15th annual New York Game Awards nominees feature indie hits and major AAA games announced by NYVGCC.

New for 2026, the Excelsior Award honors the best games developed by New York-based studios.

Key categories include Best Game, Best Indie, Best Music, Best Writing, and Best Remake among others.

Winners will be revealed at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan on January 18, 2026.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVFCC) announced all of the nominees for the 15th annual New York Game Awards this morning, with a number of indie and high-profile titles in the mix. Star Wars actor and voice actor Ahmed Best read off all of the nominees in a special announcement, along with former NYVGCC intern and assistant producer at Lucasfilm, Kimari Rennis., on their YouTube channel, which we have for you to watch above. But you can also see the full list of nominees below, as the event will take place on January 18, 2026, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

15th Annual New York Game Awards

NYVGCC will introduce an entirely new award category for the 2026 New York Game Awards, giving more opportunities for excellence recognition in games. The new award category, the Excelsior Award for Best New York Game, recognizes games developed by studios based in New York.

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Skate City: New York

What The Clash?

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Is This Seat Taken?

Spooky Express

Chaos Zero Nightmare

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Sunderfolk

Koira

Donkey Kong Bananza

Lego Party!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

High Line Award for Best Remake

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Split Fiction

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Baby Steps

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Keeper

Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Blue Prince

Despelote

Deltarune Chapters 3+4

Consume Me

No, I'm not a Human

Tiny Bookshop

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Avowed

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

Mafia: The Old Country

Ghost of Yōtei

Blippo+

Excelsior Award for Best New York Game

Despelote

Baby Steps

Consume Me

Old Skies

Ball x Pit

Skate Story

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Ghost Town

V-Racer Hoverbike

The Midnight Walk

Lumines Arise

Marvel's Deadpool VR

Arken Age

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Adriyan Rae as Hazel in South of Midnight

as Hazel in Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

as Maelle in Amelia Sargisson as Nora in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

as Nora in Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski in The Alters

as Jan Dolski in Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë in Hades II

as Melinoë in Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Lumines Arise

South of Midnight

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Mario Kart World

Deltarune Chapters 3+4

Sword of the Sea

Hades II

Ghost of Yōtei

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Keep Driving

Nubby's Number Factory

News Tower

Many Nights a Whisper

Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action

and Roger

Look Outside

Shujinkou

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker

Lies of P: Overture

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Wheatflour Wonderland

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Duncan Fyfe

Felipe Pepe

Jackson Tyler

Joseph Earl Thomas

Lewis Gordon

Nicanor Gordon

People Make Games

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Blue Prince

Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Sword of the Sea

Silent Hill f

Hades II

Ghost of Yōtei

