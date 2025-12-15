Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, NYVGCC
New York Game Awards Reveals 15th Annual Showcase Nominees
The full list of nominees have been revealed for the 15th annual New York Game Awards, set tot ake place in Manhattan next month
Article Summary
- The 15th annual New York Game Awards nominees feature indie hits and major AAA games announced by NYVGCC.
- New for 2026, the Excelsior Award honors the best games developed by New York-based studios.
- Key categories include Best Game, Best Indie, Best Music, Best Writing, and Best Remake among others.
- Winners will be revealed at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan on January 18, 2026.
The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVFCC) announced all of the nominees for the 15th annual New York Game Awards this morning, with a number of indie and high-profile titles in the mix. Star Wars actor and voice actor Ahmed Best read off all of the nominees in a special announcement, along with former NYVGCC intern and assistant producer at Lucasfilm, Kimari Rennis., on their YouTube channel, which we have for you to watch above. But you can also see the full list of nominees below, as the event will take place on January 18, 2026, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.
15th Annual New York Game Awards
NYVGCC will introduce an entirely new award category for the 2026 New York Game Awards, giving more opportunities for excellence recognition in games. The new award category, the Excelsior Award for Best New York Game, recognizes games developed by studios based in New York.
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Skate City: New York
- What The Clash?
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Spooky Express
- Chaos Zero Nightmare
Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Sunderfolk
- Koira
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Lego Party!
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
High Line Award for Best Remake
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Split Fiction
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Baby Steps
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Keeper
Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
- Blue Prince
- Despelote
- Deltarune Chapters 3+4
- Consume Me
- No, I'm not a Human
- Tiny Bookshop
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Avowed
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Blippo+
Excelsior Award for Best New York Game
- Despelote
- Baby Steps
- Consume Me
- Old Skies
- Ball x Pit
- Skate Story
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Ghost Town
- V-Racer Hoverbike
- The Midnight Walk
- Lumines Arise
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- Arken Age
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Adriyan Rae as Hazel in South of Midnight
- Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Amelia Sargisson as Nora in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski in The Alters
- Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë in Hades II
- Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Lumines Arise
- South of Midnight
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Mario Kart World
- Deltarune Chapters 3+4
- Sword of the Sea
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yōtei
Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
- Keep Driving
- Nubby's Number Factory
- News Tower
- Many Nights a Whisper
- Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action
- and Roger
- Look Outside
- Shujinkou
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
- Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker
- Lies of P: Overture
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World
- The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits
- Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Wheatflour Wonderland
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
- Duncan Fyfe
- Felipe Pepe
- Jackson Tyler
- Joseph Earl Thomas
- Lewis Gordon
- Nicanor Gordon
- People Make Games
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Blue Prince
- Split Fiction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Sword of the Sea
- Silent Hill f
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yōtei