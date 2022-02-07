Nexon Will Release Dungeon & Fighter Mobile In South Korea Next Month

Nexon has announced this week that they will be releasing Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in South Korea for their mobile services in late March. The game will be building on the franchise that's been going for several years now, as we're getting what appears to be a new arcade-style side-scrolling action battler title featuring characters from the game's universe. Sadly, beyond the artwork you see below, the company didn't reveal much about the game. The only major content released about it came in the form of the video below, which is three of the developers talking about it prior to release. The interview itself is with General Director Myeongjin Yun, and Heads of Development Wonman Lee and Sungtae Ok. (It is in Korean, so you'll need to turn on the captions.)

Hopefully, we'll get a little bit more info about the game leading up to the release, but even still, it will still only be in South Korea for the time being. No word yet on when they'll be working on a release for either North America or Europe, let alone the rest of the APAC region.

Mobile Dungeon & Fighter is a new mobile interpretation of the Dungeon & Fighter IP, which has built a huge global fan base of over 850 million cumulative users and remains the world leader in the action genre. It features an iconic 2D arcade-style side-scrolling action, deeply immersive multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) elements, and a continuously evolving storyline. Mobile Dungeon & Fighter delivers a fast, fun and action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with this beloved franchise. Mobile Dungeon & Fighter is the first of three highly anticipated new Virtual Worlds among the many games Nexon will launch in 2022. Scheduled for global release later this year are KartRider: Drift and ARC Raiders, the first game from Nexon's Embark Studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [던파모바일] 개발진 최초 인터뷰 – 출시일 공개 (https://youtu.be/n-Ei7ExND5c)