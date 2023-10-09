Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, hockey, NHL 24

NHL 24 Reveals Plans For The Incoming Esports Season

EA Sports has revealed how they'll go about holding the next esports season for NHL 24, as registration opens up in December.

EA Sports recently revealed their plans for the next esports season in NHL 24, as they have an entire World Championship tournament ready to go next year. Working with BattleFly, the company unveiled its plans to kick off a series of events starting in January and proceeding for a few months as they gather European and North American teams for an eventual World Final. We have the full list of details from the company below as we now wait to see if they'll put in a prize pool or if the whole thing is just for swag and bragging rights.

"The annual tournament showcases the best EA Sports NHL 24 players in the world and commences in January 2024, with registration opening in December 2023. This season's #NHL24WC will comprise a number of new features, including six players total (four from North America and two from Europe) advancing to the World Final event to compete in-person for the elusive World Championship title, Championship belt, and grand prize.

There will once again be in-person or online esports tournaments for each of the 32 NHL Clubs, with both the Club Champion and – new since this year – Club runner-up automatically qualify for the EA Sports NHL 24 North American Championship knockout round, where they will receive a higher seeding than Online Open qualifiers.

The North American tournament will also feature an in-person NHL 24 WC qualifying event at the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S) NHL All-Star Weekend (February 1-4) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The top four players from this event will win top-seed positions for the NHL 24 North American Console Finals phase.

This season's 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ esports event will not be an NHL24WC qualifier. The Club Championship winner from the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and New Jersey Devils, will compete in a mini-tournament live during the weekend to determine the Stadium Series Champion, who will not only take home bragging rights, but also a cool outdoor hockey experience and commemorative trophy.

In addition to qualifying during the traditional Online Open Play phase, the European side of the tournament will comprise two Open Play events – New Years Tournament and EU Chel Challenge – where both the winner and runner-up for each console (PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S) will automatically advance to Bracket Play with a higher seed standing.

All events will be played on new-gen consoles only (PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S) with improved cross-platform capabilities. New this year, EA Sports NHL 24 lets you play with and against players across same-generation Sony and Microsoft consoles in HUT and WOC for the most connected Chel experience yet.

Players will compete in all EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship qualifiers for the North American Console Final and the European Console Final using Hockey Ultimate Team ("HUT") mode.

In-person events for the North American Championship, European Championship, and World Final will be played solely on the PlayStation 5 console.

Player feedback encouraged a more condensed schedule, so the NHL24 World Championship will conclude in April to correspond with the end of the NHL's regular season.

