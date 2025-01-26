Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, hockey, NHL 25

NHL 25 Has Launched Four Nations Face-Off Event

NHL 25 has launched a new event to celebrate the Four Nations Face-Off, as they build to the actual event happening this February

Article Summary Experience NHL 25's Four Nations Face-Off event, celebrating top hockey nations in-game until February 20.

Join community challenges in HUT or WOC and support your nation for exclusive XP and rewards.

Unlock Four Nations Face-Off jerseys and stadium updates while competing for your country.

Access weekly content drops and earn Ultimate NHL stars in the in-season tournament.

EA Sports has launched a brand-new event in NHL 25, as players can take part in their version of the Four Nations Face-Off ahead of the actual hockey event. From now until February 20, the game will have a special event tied to this amazing matchup against four of the most dominant countries in the sport today, celebrating hockey and the players who will be a part of it. We have more info below as the event is currently running.

NHL 25 – Four Nations Face-Off

The best-of-the-best go head-to-head in the NHL's first-ever in-season tournament. In February, players representing Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland face off to determine which nation reigns supreme on the ice. Starting in January, you can play along as Chel brings the heat in the dead of winter. In addition to in-game events, players can look forward to exclusive Four Nations Face-Off jerseys, stadium updates, rewards, and more.

Road to Four Nations

Start your journey to Four Nations Face-Off with a series of community challenges that'll earn players XP and rewards from January 22 – February 20. Simply open HUT or WOC and choose a nation to support. That will set a player's reward path as they earn XP across HUT and WOC to unlock the next set of rewards alongside their countrymen. There are four reward levels to reach, each offering unique items based on the nation a player supports. Regular updates will show how the race is shaping up, and players from the winning country will receive an exclusive reward for their efforts.

Four Nations Face-Off HUT Event

As the NHL's inaugural in-season tournament gets going in Montreal and Boston, players can head to HUT for more Four Nations Face-Off action. From February 7-21, players can access exclusive content drops and rewards. Each week will see the release of one NHL star per competing nation, and if you earn both, in week two, there will be an Ultimate from each nation up for grabs.

