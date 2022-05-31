Niantic Announces Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom Update Ahead Of GO Fest

The mobile game developer Niantic Labs is prepping for a major weekend for Pokémon GO Fest 2022, one of their biggest events of the year. Ahead of the event, they aren't slowing down the normal gameplay updates, though, as they have news to share for both Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom. Let's get into the details.

Niantic has confirmed another year of Ultra Unlock events coming to Pokémon GO. They announced the GO Fest events where Trainers will play to achieve the Ultra Unlock events by completing tasks at said events. Niantic writes:

Global Pokémon GO Fest – Complete at least 20 Global Challenges during the two-day event to earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for Adventure Week.

Ahhhhh. This is interesting. Unown F is silhouetted in the graphic for Adventure Week that just came out. I'm betting that Unown F will be part of Ultra Unlock, as it was not detailed in the event details.

Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin – Complete the Global Challenge to earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for the anniversary event. Pokémon GO Fest Seattle – Complete the Global Challenge to earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for a to-be-revealed event. Pokémon GO Fest Sapporo – Complete the Global Challenge to earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for a to-be-revealed event.

Niantic has also confirmed that Pokémon GO Trainers who can't make it to the events in Berlin, Seattle, and/or Sapporo will still be able to play along worldwide to unlock Ultra Unlock bonuses for future events as with every previous year.

Niantic has also announced an update to their mobile game Pikmin Bloom. New Décor Pikmin types will be introduced to Pikmin Bloom starting tomorrow, June 1st. Niantic writes:

There are seven types of the new "Ticket" Décor Pikmin: Red, Yellow, Blue, White, Purple, Rock, and Winged. Each one can be found at train stations and comes with tickets with the name of the station and date found printed on them. From June 1st to July, Ticket Decor Pikmin will exclusively be found at Train stations but, beginning in July, players will have the opportunity to find both Ticket Décor and Paper Train Décor Pikmin at train stations.