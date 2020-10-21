Niantic Teases Galarian Ponyta Release In Pokémon GO

Niantic has been posting cryptic tweets and photos on their Pokémon GO Twitter account today. Well, somewhat cryptic. Anyone familiar with Pokémon Sword & Shield would be able to figure out what's going on quickly. Images of Galarian Ponyta, the Generation Eight variant of the Kanto Fire-type horse, allude to an imminent release of this pastel fan-favorite. We think Galarian Ponyta is coming tomorrow. Here's why.

With pictures that evoked the original Pokémon Sword & Shield live stream that debuted Galarian Ponyta, the official Pokémon GO Twitter teased trainers with images of the Pokémon… on a very conspicuous date. Tomorrow, October 22nd, is the release date of the Crown Tundra expansion in Sword & Shield.

The initial tweet said:

"While exploring the world of Pokémon GO, Professor Willow spotted a beautiful, colorful Pokémon that he'd never seen before. Luckily, he was able to take some quick snapshots of it before it ran away. Stay tuned."

Pokémon GO has a history of tie-in events to the main series games. On June 17th, the same date as the previous expansion The Isle of Armor, Galarian Farfetch'd arrived by surprise in Pokémon GO, available widely in the wild. While there is no official announcement that Galarian Ponyta will be released tomorrow… let's be real. Galarian Ponyta will absolutely be released tomorrow.

This release was expected, as last week's datamine revealed Pokédex entries added to Pokémon GO for Galarian Ponyta and Rapidash. The datamine's other information, such as non-research Spiritomb encounters, Galarian Yamask, and Darkrai raid, have now come to fruition with the Halloween announcement. Interestingly, a new datamine suggests that Galarian Farfetch'd's memeable evolution, Sirfetch'd, may be arriving as well, with a mechanic that allows it to be evolved after ten "Excellent" throws are completed.

We'll keep you updated on Galarian Ponyta's release in Pokémon GO, but word is bond… it's tomorrow.