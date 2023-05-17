Nicolas Cage Will Be A Playable Character In Dead By Daylight Later this year, you'll be able to play as actor Nicholas Cage in Dead By Daylight, as he will be playing himself as a survivor.

Some weird news hit everyone this morning with a bit of a shock as Nicholas Cage will become a playable character in the horror game Dead By Daylight. Behaviour Interactive made the reveal this morning on Twitter after it appeared the word had been leaked online. Cage will be playing himself, which is about as big of a Nicholas Cage move they can do with the actor, as he will provide his own voice lines, grunts, screams, and other noises and dialogue that any other vice actor would provide for the role. Specifically, he will be added to the game as one of the survivor choices, which makes it all the better because now we have the option of four different versions of Cage on a team trying to escape a killer. We got details and the trailer below as he will be added to the game on July 5th.

"After countless awards and over one hundred movies shot across the globe, Nicolas Cage had seen it all and done it all – or so he thought. While on set filming the role of a lifetime, his performance summoned The Entity, a malevolent being of incomprehensible power. The actor soon found himself cast in otherworldly Fog, forced to Survive a host of terrifying Killers deadlier than even the most scathing film critic. Learn more about Nic Cage's arrival in Dead by Daylight on July 5th."

"Boasting more than 50 million downloads internationally, Dead by Daylight is an action-horror asymmetrical multiplayer game in which one unstoppable Killer hunts down four Survivors through a terrifying game of hide and seek. Nicolas Cage is an actor, director, and producer whose remarkable versatility has led to great success across all genres for over four decades. Cage's recent work has been tremendously well received by both audiences and critics alike."