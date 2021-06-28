NieR Re[in]carnation Will Launch On Mobile On July 28th

Square Enix revealed today that their next mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation will officially launch on iOS and Android on July 28th. If you're not already familiar with the game, this one explores a different aspect of the world the NieR universe is told in. What's more, the game has met the previous pre-registration goal so the additional pre-registration milestones and rewards have been added to the ongoing campaign as a bonus to all players. When the game reaches 600k pre-registrations, all players will receive enough gems to complete 15 Summons for free. Not to mention additional valuable materials needed to enhance characters. If you're looking to pre-register to get in on some of these milestone additions, players can pre-register through both the AppStore and Google Play as we speak.

A girl awakens on a cold stone floor. She finds herself in an infinitely vast place filled with buildings that touch the very sky. Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she begins to explore her new surroundings. To reclaim what she has lost—and atone for her sins—she sets off on a journey through this place of unknown creation. …A place known as The Cage.

When the girl came to, she was collapsed on the stone floor of The Cage. Though she is kind and has a bright personality, she wears a collar and bandages for reasons unknown, and is plagued each night by horrible dreams. A mysterious creature who calls herself Mama. She seems to know something about The Cage, and acts as a guide for the girl. A strange being that wanders The Cage. It resembles a knight in armor, but also a speechless insect. Regardless, it seems to have some kind of goal…