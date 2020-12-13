NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 Receives A Gameplay Trailer

Square Enix dropped a new trailer for NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 at The Game Awards 2020 as we get a better look at the game. This is one of those games that's basically been shrouded in mystery to western audiences as we've seen and heard a few things, but in reality, we don't have a clear picture of what we're getting until it gets here. Which is kind of fitting for the series as a whole. This is an updated version of the game that was previously only available in Japan, but audiences around the globe will finally get their hands on it on April 23rd, 2021. You can pre-order the game as we speak, which includes a special White Snow Edition of the game. This is being branded as "a collector's fantasy pack" as it features a "Lunar Tear" Collector's Box, Steelbook Case, Pin Badge Set, Script Set, and Soundtrack CD Set. You can only get the thing through the official Square Enix Store for $160.

In a distant, distant future, humanity is on the brink of extinction. A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threaten the world. A young kindhearted boy makes a promise to his little sister. A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity… NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses." Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.