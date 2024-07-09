Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Nihilego, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event

Defeat Nihilego in Tier Five Raids using these counters during the Inbound from Ultra Space event leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Top Nihilego counters include Primal Groudon and Shadow Pokémon with strong Ground moves.

A team of two high-level trainers can defeat Nihilego; larger groups add assurance.

Shiny Nihilego rate is 1 in 20; 100% IVs are 2256 CP regular, 2821 CP boosted.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids on the weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Nihilego, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Nihilego Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Nihilego counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Nihilego with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Nihilego can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Tier Five Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Nihilego will have a CP of 2256 in normal weather conditions and 2821 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

