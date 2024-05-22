Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nimoyd, Nudge Nudge Games

Nimoyd Gets Steam Next Fest Demo Ahead Of Early Access

Before Nimoyd is released on Steam in Early Access this July, the devs will release a speciial free demo for Steam Next Fest.

Indie game developer and publisher Nudge Nudge Games have revealed Nimoyd will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest next month. The game will become available from May 27-June 3 as part of Steam's Open World Survival Crafting Fest (how many festivals does Steam have these days?!?) and then again from June 10-17. Both times, you'll get a small sampling of the game with a piece of the story, but not enough to spoil anything. This is all helping build to the Early Access release on July 9. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here before the first demo arrives next week.

Nimoyd

Lead the fight to save the world and liberate your species from the Dominion, a cruel alien empire. Explore a vast world, gather resources to build a settlement, and unite a team of allies. Every decision you make – from resource management to building choices – impacts the narrative, creating a unique experience with each playthrough. You won't be saving the world alone. Nimoyd features a rich cast of characters, each with their own unique personalities, skills, and perspectives. As you build relationships with these potential allies, romances can even blossom, adding story beats and bonuses. Advancing relationships helps inform narrative decisions that impact the overall game.

The World is your Sandbox: In Nimoyd , you have all the tools you need to build settlements that match your playstyle. Plan out residential areas that keep your friends close, or factories that build weapons to keep your enemies far!

In , you have all the tools you need to build settlements that match your playstyle. Plan out residential areas that keep your friends close, or factories that build weapons to keep your enemies far! Build Structures, Build Relationships: Settlements can be populated with allies that help progress the story and collect additional items. Learn more about the diverse roster of heroes that make up the world of Nimoyd and craft special bonds that influence the scope of the story and maybe even make your alien heart flutter.

Settlements can be populated with allies that help progress the story and collect additional items. Learn more about the diverse roster of heroes that make up the world of and craft special bonds that influence the scope of the story and maybe even make your alien heart flutter. Choice-Driven Story: Every decision you make in the course of Nimoyd changes the story, making every time you crash land into the game a unique playthrough.

