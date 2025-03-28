Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Torchlight: Infinite, XD Games

Torchlight: Infinite Announces New Season Dubbed Sandlord

Torchlight: Infinite has revealed new details about the next season coming to the game, as Season 8: Sandlord will launch in April

Article Summary XD Games unveils Torchlight: Infinite's new season, Sandlord, with a thrilling meta-changing mechanic.

Season 8 introduces aerial adventures, new hero traits, Netherrealm revamp, and fresh cosmetics.

Celebrate Torchlight: Infinite's second anniversary with major events and giveaways for players.

Tune into the Season Preview Livestream on April 12, ahead of the April 17 Sandlord season launch.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games has revealed the next season for Torchlight: Infinite, which they are calling Sandlord. This new season will bring with it a number of new additions and features, starting with a new seasonal mechanic to change up the meta and bring a new challenge your way, as well as a new hero trait for you to try out. The game will also see a revamp of the Netherrealm, a new growth mechanic, several new outfits and cosmetics, plus several "optimizations and adjustments." We have a few more details below as they will reveal more for it in a few weeks, with a season launch taking place on April 17, 2025.

Torchlight: Infinite – Season 8: Sandlord

In SS8 Sandlord, players will fly into uncharted territory in search of riches! Up in the clouds, Torchlight: Infinite has it all. Strategy, swashbuckling escapades and, most importantly, sparkling gold! Take to the skies and battle against fearsome foes to become the ultimate aerial adventurer. But this isn't a regular season. Torchlight: Infinite will also be commemorating its Second Anniversary with major celebrations and giveaways for players to discover and enjoy. With over 14,000 reviews, it's safe to say these last two years have been truly memorable for Torchlight: Infinite and the festivities are going to match just that!

The official Season Preview Livestream will air on April 12 at 10 AM PDT, offering a first look at all the new features, systems, and surprises that await in Sandlord. Viewers can expect in-depth reveals, developer commentary, and a community-first preview of the journey that awaits. Whether you're a returning Hunter or a brand-new player, Sandlord promises to deliver one of the most ambitious seasonal experiences yet. Mark your calendar for all the important dates below:

Livestream Preview: April 12, 2025 – 10:00 AM PDT

Season Launch Date: April 17, 2025 – 7:00 PM PDT

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!