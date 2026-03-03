Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Microsoft, Platinum Games, Team Ninja, Video Games | Tagged: ninja gaiden, Ninja Gaiden 4

Ninja Gaiden 4 Has Released The Two Masters Update

Ninja Gaiden 4 has a new DLC available right now called The Two Masters, bringing a new challenge along with a new story to the mix

Article Summary The Two Masters DLC for Ninja Gaiden 4 brings a new storyline, weapons, and tough challenges.

Unlock fresh story chapters and the brutal Abyssal Road survival mode after finishing the main campaign.

All leaderboards reset on March 4, offering a fair chance to rank up with new features and mechanics.

Update includes quality-of-life improvements, new combat modifiers, and weapon upgrades for all players.

Xbox Game Studios, along with all the developers on Ninja Gaiden 4, have launched a new DLC this week for the game that they're calling The Two Masters. The DLC adds a new storyline to the game, as well as new weapons and new challenges that will put those who believe they're masters at the game through some brutal quests. Alongside the DLC, a free update was also released with several improvements to the title. You can check out the trailer and dev notes here, as well as get more in-depth info from yhe latest Xbox Wire article.

Ninja Gaiden 4: The Two Masters

To access the new chapters that continue the story, as well as the new Abyssal Road challenge mode, players must complete the original campaign on any difficulty level (including the new-player-friendly "Hero" mode). However, the new weapons added to Yakumo and Ryu's arsenal will be available at any point after the tutorial for players who have not yet defeated the Dark Dragon. This new expansion adds brand-new story chapters to the Ninja Gaiden 4 saga, along with fresh challenges for the most skilled warriors among you; including Abyssal Road, a brutal new survival mode designed to push your mastery to the limit. To mark the launch of The Two Masters, all leaderboards will be reset on March 4, giving everyone a fair shot to climb the rankings while taking full advantage of the DLC's new content and mechanics.

New weapons, new tech: Bring out Yakumo's new Solitaire scythe for crowd control, and Ryu's Jakotsumon serpent gauntlets for fast, close-quarters fighting.

Abyssal Road: A 100-encounter endurance mode with escalating intensity, remixing enemies from both the base game and DLC.

New combat modifiers like Special Blood Essence and Frenzied enemies that dynamically shift the battle.

Quality of Life and balance updates across combat, customization, and campaign flow.

