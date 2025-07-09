Posted in: Dotemu, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: ninja gaiden, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, The Game Kitchen

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, as the team shows off over 14 minutes of gameplay footage and action

Article Summary Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound reveals 14 minutes of intense new gameplay with developer commentary.

Dual protagonists Kenji and Kumori face off against demons right after the original NES Ninja Gaiden.

Experience modernized, fast-paced action, dynamic platforming, and thrilling boss fights in vivid pixel art.

Unlock new abilities, secret missions, and enjoy a stellar soundtrack from guest composers in this new entry.

Dotemu and developer The Game Kitchen dropped a new video today for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, as they revealed over 14 minutes of gameplay. The video is presented with commentary from producer and director David Jaumandreu, level designer Miguel Murat, and game designer Oriol Tartarin, as the trio takes you through a lengthy part of one of the levels in the game. They do a pretty awesome job of showing off the fighting and combat, as well as the dual-character options, many of the enemies, and even a boss fight. Enjoy the video as the game arrives for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on July 31, 2025.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound begins immediately after the opening moments of the original NES Ninja Gaiden. The veil between the human and demon realms has broken, leaving the world linked with a gate to darkness. After Ryu Hayabusa leaves the Hayabusa Village to avenge his father, Kenji Mozu, a fledgling Hayabusa Clan Ninja and one of the two protagonists of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, rises to confront the forces of evil.

In this dark era, the destinies of Kenji and Kumori intersect as they overcome the generational grudges of their clans. In the face of peril, their only way to survive is to use the forbidden power that merges Kumori's spirit with Kenji's. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound's demon-slaying tale unfolds through the journey of two young Ninjas bound together by their shared fate of soul and skill. Their journey, filled with thrilling levels teeming with monsters, will require them to skillfully wield their fusion, "Ninja Fusion," to maximize the talents of both Ninjas.

Kenji and Kumori's high-stakes quests develop with show-stopping fights against powerful, boss-caliber behemoths. With upgradable abilities, hidden collectibles, unlockable secret missions, optional challenges and more, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is an engrossing modernization of the tense, satisfyingly swift battles and precise, skill-demanding platforming the series is known for. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound features exquisite pixel art, evoking the classic 2D games while bringing lush environments and a menacing cast of enemies to life in striking, wonderfully intricate detail. The dynamic action pairs with a pitch-perfect soundtrack featuring contributions from special guest composers, coalescing into an unforgettable adventure.

