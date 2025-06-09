Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Games for Change

Games For Change Announces New Board Members

Games For Change has revealed several changes to their internal staff, as the organiztion has appointed new board members this week

Article Summary Games For Change appoints five new board members from Tencent, Xbox, Triple Point, and Brandible.

The organization grows its leadership to strengthen influence in games for social impact.

New board members join industry veterans to promote creativity and global change through games.

Leadership highlights gaming’s power to drive empathy, education, and innovative partnerships.

Organizers at Games For Change have announced a change-up in their board, as they have added five new board members to the mix. All five members stretch across different parts of the industry, including those from Tencent, Xbox, Triple Point, Brandible, and more. The five new board members are Samir El Agili, Benjamin Golant, Tammy Levine, Evan Segal, and Mark Stanley. We have the finer details from today's announcement, along with a couple of quotes about the new additions.

Games For Change – New Board Members

Together with the existing Board members, the newly expanded leadership team will guide G4C's next phase of growth, forging new cross-sector partnerships and deepening the organization's influence in education, health, and civic engagement. The new board members include:

Samir El Agili, Chairman, Tilting Point, CEO & Co-Founder, Brandible

Benjamin Golant, Senior Director for Global Game Policy, Tencent Americas

Tammy Levine, General Manager, Xbox Marketing, Microsoft

Evan Segal, President, Segal Ventures and The Segal Family Foundation

Mark Stanley, Founder, Yelnats Collective

The new members will serve alongside the current Games for Change board including Leo Olebe (Board Chair), Founder and CEO of the Olebe Media Group (OMG); Asi Burak, Chief Business Officer at Tilting Point; Matthew Everitt, Partner and Fractional CFO at The Good CFO; Tracy Fullerton, Director of USC Game Innovation Lab and USC Games; Bruce Hack, Founder and CRO of BLH Venture LLC; Erik Huey, President of Platinum Advisors LLC; Alan Lewis, VP of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Take-Two Interactive Software; Stephanie Lo, VP of Emerging Programs at Dalio Philanthropies; Amy Morhaime, Co-Founder of Dreamhaven; Stan Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

"As communities and organizations worldwide experience change at an unprecedented rate, Games for Change is needed more than ever. We stand at the intersection of creativity and purpose, clear-eyed about the unique co-creation and storytelling power of games to foster empathy and inspire the next generation of changemakers," said Games for Change President Susanna Pollack. "Individually, each of our Board members has worked to empower others through the power of play, not just as entertainment, but for education, entrepreneurship, and global progress. Collectively, the experience of our Board of Directors across marketing, policy, and philanthropy strengthens our ability to forge innovative partnerships and scale our impact in meaningful new ways.

"Games for Change continues to tackle complex problems, and we are growing our Board with more creative problem solvers," said Leo Olebe, Games for Change Board Chair. "Over my 25 years in the game industry, I've seen firsthand how games can transform lives, and how organizations can have outsized impact when led by a thoughtful, passionate leadership team like this one. This expanded Board brings together the strategic insight, diverse experience, and bold vision that will accelerate the next chapter of Games for Change's global impact."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!