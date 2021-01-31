Minecraft Releases Sustainability City Map To Play

Mojang has released the new Sustainability City Map in Minecraft which was inspired by Microsoft's Annual Sustainability Report. This is a completely free map that you can download either through the Education Edition of the game or through the "Education Collection" of content. The goal of it is to teach regular users how to best sustain without polluting or damaging the world entirely, or as a system plan where educators can access six new lessons designed to give students a sense of stewardship for the planet. All of which is taught for them to be responsible with forestry to waste management, as well as learning about the components of a sustainable home, exploring alternative electricity, and more content. You can read more about it below as the map is available now.

Six lesson plans are available for download at the Minecraft: Education Edition Blog as companion pieces to the Sustainability City map: Sustainable Food Production. Explore sustainable practices for every step of food production by visiting a farm, grocery store, waste facility, and recycling plant.

Outflow Order. Learn about water outflow and treatment to understand how biosolids contribute to fertilizer and how treated water returns to their homes.

Wasted to Wanted. Check out a landfill, and learn which materials are recyclable and what happens to materials that aren't reused.

Dependable Forests. Better understand the social, economic, and environmental impacts of responsible forestry.

Sustainable Home. Visit a home built with sustainable materials to learn how to live more energy-efficiently.

Alternative Energy. Make a trip to a hydropower plant to learn about power lines and wind power through turbines. As part of its mission to build a better world through the power of play, Minecraft has a long history of supporting global environmental initiatives with partners including The Nature Conservancy and World Wildlife Fund. More than 100 million people play Minecraft every month and more than 35 million students and educators in 115 countries are licensed to use Minecraft: Education Edition in the classroom.