Ninja Now Has His Own Character In RAID: Shadow Legends

It seems like RAID: Shadow Legends is everywhere, and now, it has a streamer that's everywhere as well with Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. The turn-based fantasy RPG will be adding in a brand new character for you to choose, which you can see here, made in the epic fantasy version of the Twitch streamer. The new character will be available to all players for free during a three-month in-game event which will start on July 16th. Ninja himself will also be talking about the character on July 19th on his stream for people interested in the nuances about it. We have more info below from the team and a couple of quotes about the collaboration, as we look forward to this being advertized across Twitch every day for the next three months.

Blevins will reveal details of his Champion during a Twitch livestream taking place on July 19th, including character design influences, statistics, and unique special abilities that players can look forward to using in-game. Ninja joins RAID's 500+ unique champions across 14 different factions, and will be usable in all game modes including the single-player campaign (PVE), Dungeons, the Arena, Faction Wars, Doom Tower and Clan vs. Clan Tournaments. Since its launch in 2018, RAID has amassed 56M players with one million daily active users across all platforms.

"We are thrilled to have one of the world's most famous gamers become a part of the RAID canon," said Noam Sagie, VP of marketing at Plarium. "Ninja isn't just an amazing addition to our Champions because of his positive impact to the gaming industry—he has his own unique skill sets and special attacks that will be an incredible asset to any player's roster. Ninja will bring his fans along for the ride as he explores RAID with his new character across a series of exciting livestreams."

"I'm really excited to introduce RAID fans to my Champion, which was designed to match how I've always pictured myself in an RPG," said Blevins. "As my fans know, I love the RPG genre, and to see myself as a fantasy character with my own set of special skills and attributes is awesome!"