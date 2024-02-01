Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, valentine's day

Nintendo Creates Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Valentine's Day Cards

Nintendo wanted to help you celebrate Valentine's Day with their own cards, as they released a free digital set for Mario Vs. Donkey Kong.

Article Summary Nintendo releases digital Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Valentine's Day cards.

Share love with gamer friends through cute, nostalgic digital cards.

Enhanced game features over 130 levels, co-op play, and new worlds.

New Time Attack mode and Casual or Classic playing styles added.

Nintendo decided to get in on the love fest this month as they created a set of digital Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Valentine's Day cards for you to share with people. Aside from the fact this is clearly an obvious promotion for the video game before it launches on February 16, the designs of these are kinda cute and take us back to the days of buying cheap sets of cards with cartoon characters on them to fill out and pass around the classroom.

Only this time around, you won't really be passing them out physically; these are more digital cards for you to send friends over social media or post wherever you feel like in order to express your love to someone who happens to be a gamer. We have the four square versions and the three tall mobile device versions for you here to just snag and use however you wish.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it's up to Mario to get them back! Run, jump, and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action. The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy Advance system returns on the Nintendo Switch system with newly added co-op play, brand-new worlds, updated music and visuals, and other new ways to play.

This enhanced version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong offers over 130 levels and Two-Player Mode that helps you (and your friends) tackle challenges in all new ways. Also new to this version of the game are Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit – two worlds full of new enemies and level themes with distinct play mechanics to keep you on your toes. And if your toes are up for it, you can unlock Plus Levels and Expert Levels as you play the game to further ramp up the mayhem with new gameplay wrinkles or added challenges.

Once you think you've mastered all the levels, you now have the chance to play against your toughest opponent: Yourself. Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be adding a Time Attack feature so players can take turns raising their personal bar. Of course, it's not all a competition. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is bringing two new playing styles to the game: Casual and Classic. Play the original game in its original form in Classic or give yourself a break and tone down the challenge a bit in Casual – you'll get the same levels, just slightly less punishing and with a few more chances for "do overs."

