Nintendo Releases Kirby Fighters 2 After Being Leaked

Nintendo did something unexpected today as they released Kirby Fighters 2 after they leaked their own game last night. To catch you up a bit, there were a number of small Nintendo leaks last night, most of which people called out as being fake because they were too good to be true. One of them, which is leaning more toward fact, is that we're getting another Nintendo Direct on October 8th. The other, which actually popped up on Nintendo's own website, was a listing for the new Nintendo Switch title. Which conveniently vanished an hour after it started making the rounds on social media. It appears the company made a judgement call and released the game tonight (or Tuesday morning in Japan) just to get it out there since the surprise was spoiled. You can download the game right now on the eShop for $20, as we have more info on it below.

In Kirby Fighters 2, Kirby delivers a madcap gauntlet of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 of the most iconic copy abilities from throughout the Kirby series, like Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby's new Wrestler ability. Don't let Kirby's cuteness throw you off guard. This athlete's ornate mask hides the face of a determined fighter. Kirby joins familiar friends and foes, such as Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, King Dedede, Gooey and Magolor, to duke it out in a series of blistering battles. Each of the playable abilities and characters has their own play style and set of moves, so you'll want to experiment with them all to discover and master your favorite. Between Kirby and his foes there are a total of 22 different fighting styles to try out, with expressive move sets that let you bring your own flair to battle. In the game's Story Mode, King Dedede and Meta Knight challenge you to a buddy duel. You'll be able to enlist the help of a friend or the CPU as you climb your way to the final battle. Strategically choose items between each floor of an ascending tower to boost your stats and send those foes packing! Each time you ascend the tower, different foes await you.