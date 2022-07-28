Nintendo Reveals Second Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Courses

Nintendo dropped a new trailer this morning for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe showing off Wave 2 of new courses from the Booster Course Pass. All eight of these are an interesting mix as they go across the board with previous entries in the series, as well as some new flavor. The big addition is Sky-High Sundae, a brand new course not seen in previous games, which will have you racing around a giant ice cream-filled track with perilous heights and shady turns. The rest come from the SNES, N64, Wii, GBA, DS, and a couple from the mobile game. All of these will go live on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on August 4th, 2022. We have a rundown of all the courses from Nintendo below, as well as a new trailer showing them off.

Turnip Cup Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

Propeller Cup

