VR RPG Fantasy Game RuinsMagus Set For Release Next Week

VR publisher Mastiff and developer CharacterBank announced today that their fantasy RPG title RuinsMagus is due out on July 7th. The game will have you playing the role of a novice learning the magicsl arts as you investigate a series of abandoned ruins below a thriving town. The wealth of the town depends on the artifacts that are found within its depths, but it is shrouded in mystery that few have been able to tackle. Will you prove to be the one to do it? You'll have a chance when the game comes to Steam and Oculus 2 next week.

As a member of the renowned RuinsMagus Guild, your goal is to help strengthen it with magic, resources – and wisdom! – as you embark on more than 25 unique, story-driven quests. Face off against guardians tasked with protecting the ruins from intruders – and solve the deadly puzzles hidden within. When you've succeeded, head to the surface to acquire new items and upgrade your equipment in town – if you want to live another day, that is!

In RuinsMagus, you will take on the role of a novice in the magical arts who is sent to investigate the abandoned ruins below the prosperous town of Grand Amnis. The town's wealth depends largely on artifacts hidden deep within the ruins, protected by powerful Guardians. Faced with a daunting challenge, you must answer the question that haunts each and every one of your fellow citizens: What mysteries lurk beneath the gilded streets and corners of Grand Amnis?

Those that enter the ruins have no choice but to fight the Guardians defending the treasures within. You'll need to upgrade and train in unique magics to overcome increasingly deadly challenges. With your powerful magics and your trusty shield, you will enjoy breathtaking fights against the ruin's denizens and even rival magic users! After a long day of adventuring, come home to Grand Amnis the recharge and enjoy the sights. Check out the city's stores and cafes to prepare for further adventures, and make new friends as you enjoy pleasant conversations with your fellow citizens.