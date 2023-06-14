Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo, Summer Of Play Tour

Nintendo Reveals Summer Of Play Tour 2023 Locations & Dates

Nintendo has confirmed they will be holding a special Summer Of Play Tour with select dates across the United States.

Nintendo announced this morning that they will be holding a special Summer Of Play Tour, as they revealed dates and locations across the United States. This all-ages event will be running from From June 15th until August 28th, as the company will set up what is essentially its own mini-convention setting, as we would normally see at events like Comic-Con or PAX. They will have multiple titles on hand for you to play, some of them brand new or on the way, while others are favorites that you might enjoy playing with total strangers. While the event sounds awesome, the downside is that it's only eight dates long in select cities. So, for example, if you happen to live in Wyoming, the closest one to you will be in Colorado. We have the full rundown from Nintendo below, along with the dates and locations of each stop.

Whether it's creating new memories with beloved Nintendo characters or seeing them in action for the first time on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, this is just a sample of the many adventures that await at this year's event. The Nintendo Summer of Play tour offers something for every type of player in the family, from the platforming aficionado who likes to explore Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe with others to the competitive player who prefers to brawl it out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

While visiting the Nintendo Summer of Play tour, guests will receive a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport, which can be stamped after participating in various activities at the event. Once completed, they'll have an opportunity to receive free Nintendo goodies (while supplies last). Attendees can also commemorate their Nintendo summer experience by stopping by the Play Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Yourself Photobooth for a digital keepsake. For checking in with My Nintendo at the event, Nintendo Account holders will also receive a free gift (while supplies last) and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points to redeem for fun rewards on my.nintendo.com. Plus, those looking to bring the fun of the Nintendo Summer of Play tour home will receive a special GameStop coupon, which gives them $10 off a purchase of $75 or more on select Nintendo video games and accessories.

Minneapolis, MN: Mall of America, June 15 – June 18

Mall of America, June 15 – June 18 Detroit, MI: Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, June 22 – June 25

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, June 22 – June 25 New York, NY: Meatpacking District Pop Up, June 29 – July 2

Meatpacking District Pop Up, June 29 – July 2 Knoxville, TN: West Town Mall, July 7 – July 10

West Town Mall, July 7 – July 10 Orlando, FL: The Florida Mall, July 20 – July 23

The Florida Mall, July 20 – July 23 Austin, TX: Barton Creek Square, July 28 – July 31

Barton Creek Square, July 28 – July 31 Denver, CO: FlatIron Crossing, Aug. 17 – Aug. 20

FlatIron Crossing, Aug. 17 – Aug. 20 Los Angeles, CA: Santa Monica Place, Aug. 25 – Aug. 28

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!