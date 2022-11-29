Nintendo Switch Sports Adds Gold In Latest Free Update

Nintendo Switch Sports fans will be happy to know they can hit the green in the winter as the latest free update adds Golf to the game. This is a completely free addition to the game that will allow you to play traditional golf. Or at least this version of golf. You can play 9 or 18 holes with randomly generated courses for you to flex on. What's more, for you Wii Sports fans, 21 holes from the first game have been included in the mix of courses you can play. The update also comes with a number of upgrades and additions, which you can read about below and get a tutorial on with the video at the bottom.

"Hit the fairway across 21 holes from the Wii Sports series and tee up with friends in local play, or get golfing together with up to eight players in Survival Golf online. The player who takes the most strokes each round will be eliminated. If you're new to the world of Nintendo Switch Sports, Golf is just the start of the fun! You can enjoy Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton or Chambara as Nintendo Switch Sports lets you get moving and put yourself directly in the game using Joy-Con controllers. With multiple options for multiplayer fun, family and friends can join in on the same system or online.

You can even personalize your Sportsmate or Mii character's appearance and add wild accessories to capture your unique style. Earn more items by playing online in random matchmaking to change your look over time, with items being added regularly, including new Golf gear. Interested in grabbing that iron and stepping up to the tee with nearby friends without an internet connection? Try out the LAN functionality that's been added to Nintendo Switch Sports with this update – it works for Golf, as well as the other six sports!"