Nintendo Will Release An OLED Switch Model Inspired By Splatoon 3

For those of you looking for a little something different from the Nintendo Switch, there's a new OLED model coming with a new design. The company will be releasing the model you see below with artwork inspired by Splatoon 3. This specific console will be released on August 26th, a couple of weeks before the game itself launches onto the Switch, along with a special Pro-Controller that also has artwork inspired by the game. (Sold separately). This special edition comes with a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers, both with white underbellies and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock. You can check out more detail and images below, along with a trailer showing it off.

The Splatoon 3 game launches for Nintendo Switch on September 9th at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Also available on September 9th is the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, featuring striking colors and images fit for Inklings and Octolings alike, at a suggested retail price of $74.99, and the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case at a suggested retail price of $24.99. Whether you're engaging in an online Turf War at home, or playing Story Mode on the go, these items will help ensure you're slinging ink in style. In the Splatoon 3 game, you'll engage in chaotic 4-v-4 Turf War clashes across a mix of new and returning stages, where teams face off to cover the most ground in their ink to win, and discover features, weapons and the trendiest gear this side of the sun. Splatoon 3 also features a single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode. Join Agent 3 in the single-player story mode for a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. When diving into Salmon Run, you'll ink up with teammates to fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses, some of which are colossal in size!

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system can be played in three modes: TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions.