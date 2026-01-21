Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Embrace the Cold with These Disney Lorcana Winterspell Promo Cards

The magic of Ravensburger’s hit Trading Card Game Disney Lorcana continues to grow as they prepare for their next set, Winterspell

Article Summary Discover exclusive Disney Lorcana Winterspell promo cards at prerelease and organized play events.

Meet new card mechanics like Elisa Maza's “Forever Strong” and White Rabbit's Underdog ability.

Winterspell promos feature unique borders and stunning new art for fan-favorite Disney characters.

Compete in Set Championships to earn Tinker Bell – Snowflake Collector and more dazzling rewards.

For the Winterspell season of Disney Lorcana, a new lineup of promo cards will be available through prerelease events and organized play. Ravensburger has revealed a few of these, starting with Gramma Tala – Connected to Nature and Timon – Snowball Swiper, who will be pre‑release promos. You can snag these beauties at the local Winterspell prereleases beginning on February 13, 2026, at Local Card Shops. On top of these, Gargoyle's Elisa Maza – Transformed Gargoyle and Alice in Wonderland's White Rabbit – Late Again will be offered as part of the Weekly Play promo rewards. Elisa's card introduces a unique "Forever Strong" mechanic that protects her Strength value, while White Rabbit's Underdog ability gives a small cost advantage for the player going second.

Unlike previous Disney Lorcana sets, these new Winterspell Promos will feature an added border, distinguishing them from standard releases. That is not all, either, as at the competitive Set Championships, players can even earn the special Tinker Bell – Snowflake Collector promos in both participation and Top 8 foil versions. The artwork on Tinkerbell is just breathtaking, and it will be an impressive prize to obtain at your Local Card Shop Championships. If you want to know more about the crafting of these cards, then be sure to check an Official Disney Lorcana behind-the-scenes video on YouTube as the team creates Winterspell the Legendary Card: Elsa – Ice Artisan!

Winter spell promos

"Highlighting the new glimmer versions of fan-favorite characters joining the set, Ravensburger created a special feature video detailing a behind-the-scenes peek at what the team created for Elsa – Ice Artisan. Having discovered a mysterious plant growing out of the Inklands, an Elsa glimmer attempts to prevent this vine's growth by freezing it. But her magic resulted in an unexpected winter to spread throughout the realm. The team at Ravensburger brought this story to life in cards featuring Elsa's ice abilities, and fans can find out more in this video on YouTube."

"For now, as fans and glimmers alike bundle up for the cold season, be sure to head to your local game store for the prerelease of Winterspell on February 13. Preorders for the set are now open at online retailers everywhere. Illumineers and TCG fans alike should keep an eye out at DisneyLorcana.com for even more updates later in the year, as Disney Lorcana heads to an enchanted metropolis."

