Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GENEPOP Studio, Spiral Up Games, Steel Soul Shaper

Attempt Body Modification in the Steel Soul Shaper Public Playtest

Try your hand at repairs to body modifcations in the future as Steel Soul Shaper has a public playtest available now on Steam

Article Summary Steel Soul Shaper public playtest is now live on Steam; request access to try the futuristic repair game.

Play as a cyberware surgeon fixing and customizing body modifications in a neon-lit cyberpunk world.

Engage in a story-driven experience, uncover client secrets, and decide the fate of your dystopian city.

Repair, upgrade, and stylize cybernetic limbs, facing moral choices and powerful factions in every job.

Indie game developer GENEPOP Studio and publisher Spiral Up Games have launched a new Public Playtest for their latest title, Steel Soul Shaper. This game has you playing as an engineer in the not-too-distant future, where people are getting modded with all sorts of modifications, such as robotic arms or specialty visors. The problem is, tech breaks down and is susceptible to viruses. So people come to you to fix items, debug them, or buy new pieces and weapons to have them ready for use. You can try the game out on Steam through the Playtest, all you need to do is request access on the game's main page. We have mroe details, images, and a trailer here as well, as the game currently has no formal release date plans.

Can You Repair Future Tech in Steel Soul Shaper?

Steel Soul Shaper is a narrative-driven repair simulator where you play a highly-skilled cyberware surgeon running a secret back-alley clinic in a cyberpunk city. As you modify your clients' bodies, you'll hear their stories, uncover their secrets, and quietly shape the course of destiny in this neon-soaked dystopia. Dive deep into the world of cyberware repair. Weld cracked metal, patch armor, remove rust, and purge viruses using a range of specialized tools and materials. When the damage goes beyond repair, source parts by any means and work your magic to bring busted limbs back to life.

Create one-of-a-kind pieces tailored to each client. Add bold metallic paint jobs, expressive decals, and custom neon lights to turn every mechanical arm into a dazzling work of art to adorn the futuristic cityscape. Your clients will range from ambitious youngsters to dangerous higher-ups. But embedded in the cold steel and closed circuits of each cyberware are memories of joy and sorrow. Unravel the hidden stories of your clients and reveal the complexities of survival in a neon-bathed metropolis.

The tools in your hands don't just repair cyberware, they shape the course of destiny. Faced with "special requests" from clients, the lure of money from illegal mods, and pressure from powerful factions, every choice you make matters. The ending is yours to write.

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