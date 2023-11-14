Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Indie World

Nintendo's Latest Indie World Livestream Shows What 2024 Has In Store

Nintendo held their latest Indie World Showcase livestream this morning, showing off what new indie titles are coming in 2024.

Nintendo held another one of their Direct livestreams today, this one specifically being an Indie World Showcase, revealing what's coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Some of the major highlights include the reveal of Backpack Hero, Core Keeper, Moonstone Island, Shante: Risky Revolution, and Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition coming to the console. We have the full list of games announced this morning for you below, with notes from the company, as well as the 20+ minute livestream to check out.

Shantae: Risky Revolution from WayForward: Shantae, the fan-favorite Half-Genie, is back in this authentic retro follow-up to the 2002 original, completed and released after 20 years. This action-adventure platformer features all of the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action that Shantae fans have come to expect, along with multiple chapters, numerous towns and labyrinths, six creature transformations, fierce bosses, and a four-player versus mode. A new play mechanic allows Shantae to create new paths through each area by repositioning the foreground and background layers and to move between layers to navigate and explore. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution launches for Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Shantae, the fan-favorite Half-Genie, is back in this authentic retro follow-up to the 2002 original, completed and released after 20 years. This action-adventure platformer features all of the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action that Shantae fans have come to expect, along with multiple chapters, numerous towns and labyrinths, six creature transformations, fierce bosses, and a four-player versus mode. A new play mechanic allows Shantae to create new paths through each area by repositioning the foreground and background layers and to move between layers to navigate and explore. launches for Nintendo Switch in 2024. Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition from Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive: In this open-world adventure, scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals, and ancient alien texts to decipher. But, the whole solar system is trapped in a time loop, and each planet changes dramatically during each loop. Delve into an underground city before it's swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones, and more. Find the keys to unlock the mysteries of this solar system in the most hidden and dangerous of places, then unravel the deepest secret of them all in the included Echoes of the Eye expansion. Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition touches down on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7. Pre-orders begin today in the Nintendo eShop.

In this open-world adventure, scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals, and ancient alien texts to decipher. But, the whole solar system is trapped in a time loop, and each planet changes dramatically during each loop. Delve into an underground city before it's swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones, and more. Find the keys to unlock the mysteries of this solar system in the most hidden and dangerous of places, then unravel the deepest secret of them all in the included Echoes of the Eye expansion. touches down on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7. Pre-orders begin today in the Nintendo eShop. On Your Tail from Memorable Games and Humble Games: As the intrepid young detective Diana, you'll explore the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina in this narrative life sim. But mysteries await behind the village's idyllic exterior. Search the streets and shops for leads and collect Clue Cards to help unmask the thief who's menacing this once-peaceful town. When not solving mysteries, you can enjoy a personal seaside vacation by hitting the beach, hanging out with friends, playing games in the arcade, fishing, and more. On Your Tail launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in 2024.

As the intrepid young detective Diana, you'll explore the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina in this narrative life sim. But mysteries await behind the village's idyllic exterior. Search the streets and shops for leads and collect Clue Cards to help unmask the thief who's menacing this once-peaceful town. When not solving mysteries, you can enjoy a personal seaside vacation by hitting the beach, hanging out with friends, playing games in the arcade, fishing, and more. launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in 2024. A Highland Song from Inkle: Guide Moira as she runs, jumps, climbs, and scrambles her way forward in this narrative-led 2.5D platformer with rhythm-action elements. Journey through the peaks and valleys of the Scottish Highlands, using hundreds of different routes, and discover shortcuts and surprises along the way. Time is a factor as you try to reach the sea as quickly as possible, with rain, storms, and snow attempting to slow you down. Some valleys contain exciting "music runs," in which you must jump in time to fast-paced Scottish music in order to progress quickly. A Highland Song launches on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 5. Pre-orders begin today in the Nintendo eShop.

Guide Moira as she runs, jumps, climbs, and scrambles her way forward in this narrative-led 2.5D platformer with rhythm-action elements. Journey through the peaks and valleys of the Scottish Highlands, using hundreds of different routes, and discover shortcuts and surprises along the way. Time is a factor as you try to reach the sea as quickly as possible, with rain, storms, and snow attempting to slow you down. Some valleys contain exciting "music runs," in which you must jump in time to fast-paced Scottish music in order to progress quickly. launches on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 5. Pre-orders begin today in the Nintendo eShop. Backpack Hero from Jaspel and Different Tales: In this deck-building roguelike with a twist, it isn't just about what you carry but how you organize the items in your backpack – find them in the right spot to unleash their true power. Explore the ancient Dungeon, fight foes in turn-based battles, and encounter a variety of colorful allies. Play as one of five Backpack Heroes, each with unique powers, mechanics, and items. With the loot you nab in the Dungeon, you can help your hometown, Haversack Hill. Rebuild, expand, and decorate it, earning the gratitude of the locals and becoming a true hero in the community. Backpack Hero launches on Nintendo Switch later today!

In this deck-building roguelike with a twist, it isn't just about what you carry but how you organize the items in your backpack – find them in the right spot to unleash their true power. Explore the ancient Dungeon, fight foes in turn-based battles, and encounter a variety of colorful allies. Play as one of five Backpack Heroes, each with unique powers, mechanics, and items. With the loot you nab in the Dungeon, you can help your hometown, Haversack Hill. Rebuild, expand, and decorate it, earning the gratitude of the locals and becoming a true hero in the community. launches on Nintendo Switch later today! Howl from Mi'pu'mi Games and Astragon Entertainment: A fairytale world is being ravaged by the Howl, a sinister plague spread through sound alone. Only a deaf prophet can find the cure and bring peace back to the realm. You will need to use both your weapons and your wits to progress in this turn-based, tactical folktale illustrated in a beautiful "living ink" art style. Engaging combat challenges you to foretell the actions of your enemies, planning up to six moves in advance, and using the interactive environments to your advantage. Defeat monsters to collect resources and upgrade your ever-expanding arsenal of abilities, then plot your route on the world map to find secret paths and uncover new skills. Howl arrives on Nintendo Switch later today! A free demo will also be available in Nintendo eShop at the same time.

A fairytale world is being ravaged by the Howl, a sinister plague spread through sound alone. Only a deaf prophet can find the cure and bring peace back to the realm. You will need to use both your weapons and your wits to progress in this turn-based, tactical folktale illustrated in a beautiful "living ink" art style. Engaging combat challenges you to foretell the actions of your enemies, planning up to six moves in advance, and using the interactive environments to your advantage. Defeat monsters to collect resources and upgrade your ever-expanding arsenal of abilities, then plot your route on the world map to find secret paths and uncover new skills. arrives on Nintendo Switch later today! A free demo will also be available in Nintendo eShop at the same time. Blade Chimera from Team Ladybug/WSS playground and PLAYISM: In a future dystopian Osaka, a group known as the Missa Association is charged with protecting the city from demon attacks. One of its members heads out on this deadly assignment when things take an unexpected turn in this 2D action pixel art game. Wield the powerful Lumina Sword, a demon transformed into a deadly weapon. This blade not only cuts down foes but can also interfere with time itself – restoring once-destroyed stairs, bridges, and platforms to reach new areas. Can you master the Lumina Sword's powers? Blade Chimera slashes onto Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in spring 2024.

In a future dystopian Osaka, a group known as the Missa Association is charged with protecting the city from demon attacks. One of its members heads out on this deadly assignment when things take an unexpected turn in this 2D action pixel art game. Wield the powerful Lumina Sword, a demon transformed into a deadly weapon. This blade not only cuts down foes but can also interfere with time itself – restoring once-destroyed stairs, bridges, and platforms to reach new areas. Can you master the Lumina Sword's powers? slashes onto Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in spring 2024. Death Trick: Double Blind from Misty Mountain Studio and Neon Doctrine: In this non-linear detective visual novel set in Morgan's Traveling Circus, star magician Hattie has gone missing. An unlikely duo – one a fellow magician, the other a private eye with a bout of amnesia – investigate Hattie's disappearance alternatively, each using their own perspective and information. With only a limited number of actions, they must carefully decide which leads to pursue, looking out for contradictions in the evidence. Sorting through clues and getting to know each whimsical character, they must crack the case by challenging anyone who seems deceitful. Death Trick: Double Blind launches first for consoles on Nintendo Switch in 2024. A free demo will be available in Nintendo eShop later today.

In this non-linear detective visual novel set in Morgan's Traveling Circus, star magician Hattie has gone missing. An unlikely duo – one a fellow magician, the other a private eye with a bout of amnesia – investigate Hattie's disappearance alternatively, each using their own perspective and information. With only a limited number of actions, they must carefully decide which leads to pursue, looking out for contradictions in the evidence. Sorting through clues and getting to know each whimsical character, they must crack the case by challenging anyone who seems deceitful. launches first for consoles on Nintendo Switch in 2024. A free demo will be available in Nintendo eShop later today. The Star Named EOS from Silver Lining Studio and PLAYISM: Delve into a beautiful hand-drawn panoramic world and immerse yourself in a first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game that explores photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Play as Dei, a young photographer tracing the footsteps of his mother. Find and collect items filled with memories, and help Dei find the truth behind his mother's absence. The Star Named EOS will be released for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024.

Delve into a beautiful hand-drawn panoramic world and immerse yourself in a first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game that explores photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Play as Dei, a young photographer tracing the footsteps of his mother. Find and collect items filled with memories, and help Dei find the truth behind his mother's absence. will be released for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024. Moonstone Island from Studio Supersoft and Raw Fury: This creature-collecting, dungeon-crawling, deck-building life sim features 100 procedurally generated islands in the sky to explore with the goal of becoming a world-renowned alchemist. There are over 60 adorable Spirits to collect in compelling card-based combat. While kicking back and becoming part of the community, you can craft items, tend to your farm, brew potions, decorate your home, befriend the local villagers, and even fall in love. Moonstone Island launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in spring 2024.

This creature-collecting, dungeon-crawling, deck-building life sim features 100 procedurally generated islands in the sky to explore with the goal of becoming a world-renowned alchemist. There are over 60 adorable Spirits to collect in compelling card-based combat. While kicking back and becoming part of the community, you can craft items, tend to your farm, brew potions, decorate your home, befriend the local villagers, and even fall in love. launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in spring 2024. Core Keeper from Pugstorm and Fireshine Games: Explore a vast cavern full of creatures, relics, and resources in this mining sandbox adventure, where up to eight players can work together in online co-op multiplayer. As an adventurer drawn toward a mysterious relic, it's up to you to uncover the secrets of this long-forgotten world. Whether you choose to take it slow by gathering resources, growing crops, and building bases, or dive into the action by leveling up your skills, battling ancient bosses, and exploring the ever-changing landscape, Core Keeper invites you to play the game your own way when it launches for Nintendo Switch in summer 2024.

Explore a vast cavern full of creatures, relics, and resources in this mining sandbox adventure, where up to eight players can work together in online co-op multiplayer. As an adventurer drawn toward a mysterious relic, it's up to you to uncover the secrets of this long-forgotten world. Whether you choose to take it slow by gathering resources, growing crops, and building bases, or dive into the action by leveling up your skills, battling ancient bosses, and exploring the ever-changing landscape, invites you to play the game your own way when it launches for Nintendo Switch in summer 2024. Planet of Lana , a cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies, is launching on Nintendo Switch in spring 2024.

, a cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies, is launching on Nintendo Switch in spring 2024. Enjoy the Diner , a mysterious narrative adventure with point-and-click elements, available on Nintendo Switch later today!

, a mysterious narrative adventure with point-and-click elements, available on Nintendo Switch later today! The Gecko Gods , a relaxed puzzle platformer starring a tiny gecko who must explore a set of mysterious islands and temples on a mission to save its friends, launching on Nintendo Switch in spring 2024.

, a relaxed puzzle platformer starring a tiny gecko who must explore a set of mysterious islands and temples on a mission to save its friends, launching on Nintendo Switch in spring 2024. Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist , a painting adventure in which you're invited to explore the charming town of Phénix while creating and selling works of art, available on Nintendo Switch later today!

a painting adventure in which you're invited to explore the charming town of Phénix while creating and selling works of art, available on Nintendo Switch later today! Braid: Anniversary Edition , a remaster of the acclaimed puzzle-platformer, with updated graphics and sound, plus newly added developer commentary, is launching for Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2024.

, a remaster of the acclaimed puzzle-platformer, with updated graphics and sound, plus newly added developer commentary, is launching for Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2024. Urban Myth Dissolution Center , a captivating mystery game in which you're tasked with investigating curses, haunted houses, and other urban myths, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

, a captivating mystery game in which you're tasked with investigating curses, haunted houses, and other urban myths, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024. Heavenly Bodies, a delightfully challenging physics-based space puzzler that asks you to complete a series of seemingly simple tasks aboard a 1970s space station, arriving on Nintendo Switch in February 2024.

