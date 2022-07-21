Gotham Knights Drops New Batgirl Character Trailer

During San Diego Comic-Con, WB Games dropped a brand new trailer for Gotham Knights, this time featuring Batgirl. It's been a minute since we've actually had a discussion about Barbara Gordon being Batgirl, as a lot of the Batman-related video games have often put her in the role of Oracle, simply being a place to snag info and move the storyline along. The last time we got the character in anything beyond a fighting title was when she had her own DLC in Arkham Knight. So to have her here as a main character along with the first three men who held the mantle of Robin at one point is a breath of fresh air. You can check out her trailer below as the game is still set to be released on PC and consoles on October 25th, 2022.

Gotham City still has a Bat, and she's going to make sure everyone knows it. Protecting people runs in her veins and will always be a part of who she is, no matter her identity. The people of Gotham need a symbol to believe in, and there's no one better than Batgirl to be that symbol. A highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker, Batgirl brings both brawn and brains to the team of knights. Using her signature weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu, Batgirl can swiftly take down powerful foes twice her size. With dangers new and old on the horizon, Batgirl is more determined than ever to keep Gotham safe and protect the city from falling into chaos.

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes: Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight. Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe: With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families.

With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families. Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City: Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.

Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos. Unique Character Abilities and Customization: Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.

Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff. Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op: Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.