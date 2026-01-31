Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Team Ninja, Video Games | Tagged: Nioh, Nioh 3

Nioh 3 Launches New Free Demo Ahead Of Release

Before Nioh 3 is released next week, you can try out a new free demo of the game and get a feel for what to expect at launch

Article Summary Play the new free Nioh 3 demo and experience solo or online multiplayer battles before launch.

Complete the demo by February 15 to unlock the exclusive Twin-Snake Helmet for the full game.

Step into the role of Tokugawa Takechiyo and battle yokai during the war-torn Sengoku period.

Explore open-field maps, switching freely between Samurai and Ninja combat styles in Nioh 3.

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have released a brand-new free demo this week for Nioh 3 for players to try out ahead of its launch next month. This new demo includes both solo and online multiplayer for up to three people to work together, as you can experience the Warring States period and fight the Jakotsu-baba boss. Those who complete the demo by February 15 will receive the in-game bonus item, the Twin-Snake Helmet, which can be used in the full version of the game. Enjoy the latest trailer here as well before the title launches on February 6, 2026.

Nioh 3

In Nioh 3, players take on the role of Tokugawa Takechiyo, poised to become the next Shogun during Japan's turbulent Sengoku period. In the shadows, Takechiyo's younger brother, Tokugawa Kunimatsu, consumed by hatred towards his brother's succession, plots to overthrow him. Empowered by a sinister force, he leads a horde of yokai in a fierce assault on Takechiyo, abruptly ending the era of peace and plunging Japan into hell. Guided by the mysterious power of his guardian spirit Kusanagi, Takechiyo transcends time to survive this kingdom in dire straits and become Shogun.

Covering various eras and regions, Nioh 3 includes Edo Castle and the Tōtōmi region during the Sengoku period, which players were able to explore in the Alpha demo, as well as the recently unveiled Kyoto, the capital of the Heian period. Players will also be able to freely explore each era in open-field experience, featuring beautiful and distinct environments. During his perilous quest to foil his brother's conspiracy, Takechiyo will face various yokai and other powerful enemies, while taking on the challenge of the Crucible.

This game features an open field filled with the sense of tension characteristic of the Nioh series while also allowing you to explore to your heart's content. In this dark samurai world, you will encounter formidable yokai, explore menacing villages where darkness lurks, and struggle against the ominous presence of "the Crucible." You can enjoy an instantaneous and seamless switch between two combat styles during battle, facing your enemies head-on with Samurai Style and using quick movements and special techniques with Ninja Style.

