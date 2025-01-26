Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No More Room In Hell 2, Torn Banner Studios

No More Room In Hell 2 Receives New Early Access Update

A new update has come to No More Room In Hell 2 while the game sits in Early Access, adding a few new improvements to the title

Indie game developer and publisher Torn Banner Studios added a new update for No More Room In Hell 2, as the game is still being worked on in Early Access. Update 0.2.4 brings with it the Firefighter zombie and reworked ammunition, as well as enhancements and bug fixes that improve the overall gameplay quality. We have more details and a video here showing it off.

No More Room In Hell 2 – 0.2.4 Update

Among the key features of the update is the introduction of a formidable new foe in rural Pennsylvania, the Firefighter Zombie. Players will instantly recognize these enemies by their firefighter gear and oxygen tanks, which can explode upon damage. The explosion, though non-damaging to players, has the potential to knock down nearby zombies, creating new tactical opportunities. In response to popular demand, caliber type ammunition makes its long-awaited return to bring things closer to the original game. This feature reintroduces a variety of ammunition types, ensuring players need to be more strategic with their inventory and the ammo they carry. While some weapon categories, like shotguns, will still share ammo types, this change deepens the level of strategic planning required during gameplay.

Update 0.2.4 includes significant enhancements to the Runner zombie type for No More Room In Hell 2. These changes make runners more dynamic and unpredictable by adjusting lunge attacks and improving their climbing abilities. Based on community feedback, the frequency of runner spawns has been lowered, ensuring a more balanced and engaging experience for players. New Responder skills have also been added to this update. These include "Immunity," which reduces the chance of infection by half, "Outdoor Champion" which mitigates damage from fire, water, gas, and electricity by 30% and "Builder" which increases stack sizes for barricade boards and batteries.

Update 0.2.4 brings a host of bug fixes to improve gameplay stability and address reported issues. Fixes include resolving missing skills in tier requirements, correcting server toggle translations, and eliminating movement corrections caused by collisions with zombies. Other fixes ensure more accurate and effective climbing skills, visual appearance of zombies, removal of any floating character models, infinite ammo exploits and interaction bugs triggered by high ping.

