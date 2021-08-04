No, Pokémon GO Isn't "Skipping" The Alola Region

Yesterday, Niantic announced the arrival of Zacian and Zamazenta for Ultra Unlock Part Three in Pokémon GO. This arrival of Galarian Legendaries, as well as the addition of Galarian species Wooloo, Skwovet, and Falinks, came as a huge shock to the game's community. As soon as the announcement came out, the memes followed. "Alola be like: Am I a joke to you?" It wasn't just memes, though. A large portion of the fan base as well as actual content creators believe that this event confirms that Niantic is "skipping" Generation Seven and the Alola region to focus on Generation Eight and Galar. However, there is already information to the contrary. Pokémon GO is not skipping the Alola region, and here's why.

This is not meant to be a generation rollout the same way that we saw for Kalos late last year. This is meant to be an oddity confined to this event. Take a look at the language in the Pokémon GO blog used when announcing this event:

The final part of this year's Ultra Unlock will feature the Pokémon GO debuts of two Legendary Pokémon first found in the Galar region, Zacian and Zamazenta, in their Hero of Many Battles forms! It appears that the one who brought them to Pokémon GO was none other than

In the trailer for the event, we even see these Pokémon emerging from portals created by Hoopa's rings. Like the day of every Legendary in raids a GO Fest 2021, this is meant to be event-specific. Once it's over, we will not find ourselves in a continuous Galar release.

In fact, we already know that Alola isn't being skipped from the 5th Anniversary poster. The Alolan Starters were shown on the poster earlier this summer and, historically, we've seen everything in those posters come to fruition later this year. So don't worry about Alola — it's coming. Let's just enjoy this oddity while it's here, because it's not going to stick around for long.