Nobody Saves The World Launches A Free Demo Tuesday

Drinkbox Studios will be releasing a special free demo of their upcoming Action RPG, Nobody Saves The World, on December 7th. Starting on Tuesday for a limited time, you can play a sample of the game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam as part of The Game Awards Festival, giving you a pretty good look at what the game has in store with the first few opening hours of the game. The preview will highlight a lot of the creative and silly narrative parts of the game, as well as the action where you can change into one of several different forms. You'll also have the chance to play the demo with a friend, as the demo will support online co-op within the same platform. Sorry, no cross-platforming, but at least you'll have a friend on Steam or Xbox, depending on where you both go.

Transform from a featureless nobody into a Slug, a Ghost, a Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Severed and Guacamelee! Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world! Transform into MANY FORMS: Unlock 15+ distinct Forms, from Rat to Rogue to Robot, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics.

Unlock 15+ distinct Forms, from Rat to Rogue to Robot, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics. Mix & Match ABILITIES: Combine over 80 Form abilities to create powerful customized builds. Play as an Egg that can leave a trail of slime and shoot fireballs!!! We can't stop you!

Unconventional QUESTS: Help the strange inhabitants of this world deal with their troubles. Each Form also has its own set of quests, which you can complete in creative ways.

Online Co-op: Invite a friend to play through all, or part, of your adventure together.

Awesome Soundtrack: New original music by acclaimed composer Jim Guthrie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nobody Saves The World – Multiplayer Feature Trailer (https://youtu.be/_Cltu8goVj0)