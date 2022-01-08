Nobody Saves The World Set To Release On January 18th

Drinkbox Studios announced this week their upcoming Action RPG, Nobody Saves The World, will be coming out on Steam on January 18th. The game became a highlight last year after the team released a demo giving a pretty good experience of what you'll get to play, as you take on many forms in an effort to stop a great calamity from destroying everything.

When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That's you, you're Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world! Transform into MANY FORMS: Unlock 15+ distinct Forms, from Rat to Rogue to Robot, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics.

