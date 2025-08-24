Posted in: eSports, Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: evo, NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Acquires Sony's Stake in Evo To Become Major Shareholder

NODWIN Gaming has bought up Sony's stake in the Evolution Championship Series, becoming the majority shareholder moving forward

Sony remains involved as a global sponsor for Evo through 2028, continuing to support PlayStation tournaments.

Qiddiya extends global partnership with Evo and invests in RTS to support new content and immersive experiences.

Evo’s leadership envisions global growth, fresh partnerships, and a renewed focus on the fighting game community.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pretty much done with Evo, so to speak, as NODWIN Gaming announced that they acquired Sony's stake in the event to become the majority shareholder in the company. As you may recall, the Evolution Championship Series was acquired by both SIE and RTS/Endeavor in 2021 following the pandemic, and has been running for the past four years. Some criticized the move after it became clear they were more than a little biased in holding tournaments that were on or exclusive to the PS5, but that eased up over time.

As for the new ownership, NODWIN is based out of Gurugram, Haryana, with investments from several companies around the APAC region, so they're no strangers to the esports circuit. Endeavor is still part of the ownership structure and there appear to be no plans to change that at the moment. Sony isn't completely out of the picture as they have signed on to be a new global sponsor, and they will continue to run PlayStation-focused tournaments moving forward. We have more details and quotes about the move from the parties involved below.

SIE has sold its stake in Evo to NODWIN Gaming, a company backed by SIE's parent, Sony Group Corporation. SIE will become a new global sponsor of Evo through 2028, and will continue its commitment to the fighting game community through the PlayStation Tournaments platform and key products currently in development that appeal to fighting game players. New co-owner NODWIN Gaming is a leading name in the South Asian gaming, esports, and youth entertainment industries, with Evo complementing its wide range of properties.

Qiddiya, which became a global partner of Evo in 2024, announced today that the company is investing in RTS, co-owner and operator of Evo, and will extend its global partnership with Evo through 2027. The realignment and new partnerships will also support Evo's vision for more original content to engage the community and continue to push the boundaries of creating more profound immersive experiences during the live events.

"When SIE acquired Evo alongside RTS in 2021, our goal was to help the Evo community grow and spotlight the skills and passion of fighting game fans on a global stage," said Phil Rosenberg, SVP and Head of Global Partner Development & Relations at Sony Interactive Entertainment. "As SIE transitions to become an Evo sponsor, the momentum for Evo has never been stronger, following a successful Las Vegas event and upcoming expansion to new regions. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Evo globally."

"Evo was built by a team whose authenticity and passion for the fighting game community are unmatched," said NODWIN Gaming Co-Founder and Managing Director Akshat Rathee. "We will continue SIE's great work and honor the legacy of everyone who has made it what it is today, while opening the door for a new generation to experience the spirit of Evo."

"Teaming up with Qiddiya strengthens the future of RTS and what we're building with Evo, an event that lives up to its name by driving real transformation in the fighting game community through new opportunities, deeper connections, and meaningful growth," said Stuart Saw, CEO of RTS.

