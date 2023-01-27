nOS: new Operating System Releases For Nintendo Switch Would you like to turn your Nintendo Switch into a functional OS? You can now download nOS: new Operating System from the eShop.

RedDeerGames announced today that they have released nOS: new Operating System for you to download on Nintendo Switch. While it technically isn't a game, it basically turns all of your usual desktop tasks into one with a fun display and options that help you do the things you need to do. You can design it to look however you wish to fit your lifestyle and plans, as well as the ability to customize what apps you need to use on a regular basis. From there, you can use it just as you would your normal desktop OS, or what you have on your mobile device, only now it's on a Nintendo Switch. While we're sure some people scoff at the idea of putting work on a gaming device, it's actually a cool concept for people who travel more with their Switch than a planner or use their phones to keep track of things. We have more info below, as the app is just $2 in the eShop.

"nOS: new Operating System will allow you to transform your favorite console into an amazing and surprisingly small personal computer. Enjoy every awesome feature of the nOS. Draw, write, calculate, organize your day, and play around at your convenience. Brighten up your day and customize the nOS to suit your every need. Find your favorite setup and create the fantastic user experience you deserve. A revolution has come! All the tools you need are here! You have the power!

Splendid customization options.

Reliable tools (Notepad, Sketchbook, Day Planner).

Brilliant design.

A charming puzzle game.