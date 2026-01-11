Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nova Antarctica, Parco Games, RexLabo

Nova Antarctica Confirmed For Late January Launch

Nova Antarctica has been given a release date, as the snowy narrative survival adventure game arrives near the end of the month

Indie game developer RexLabo and publisher Parco Games have revealed the release date for their upcoming game, Nova Antarctica, which is set to arrive later this month. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a narrative survival adventure where you must survive through Earth's harshest snowy conditions as you go off on a journey with the animals you come across in Antarctica. You can see the latest trailer here, and plkay a free demo of the game on Steam, as the full version arrives on January 29.

Nova Antarctica

This story takes place in the distant future: AD 2900. Earth has been ravaged by a number of disasters. Lethal viruses, food shortages, extreme weather, and unending wars have all but completely decimated the population. Survivors find themselves without homes, and this once lush planet has been transformed into a desolate star. Amidst this chaos, a mysterious signal is suddenly sent out to all countries on Earth. Its source? The South Pole. It indicates the possible existence of abundant resources. A ray of hope in dark times. And so, the protagonist—a young child, comes to be the bearer of humanity's last hope. This child heads to Antarctica, an environment that has seen the most extreme levels of pollution. Your goal is to find the truth: just who was it that sent out the signal, and why? And what fate awaits the future of humanity

With an ancient map as your guide, traverse each area and make your way to your final destination: the South Pole. Hold your own against the harsh and unpredictable Antarctic environment. Manage your stamina, and use your wits and ingenuity to survive. The merciless, violent blizzards that sweep across the land will threaten your life with the hazardous materials they pick up. Use obstacles such as walls to help you endure the terrifying winds. At times, temperatures in Antarctica can fall as far as below -30°C. Long-lasting cold will rapidly decrease your stamina, so be cautious. Past wars have left Antarctica polluted by radiation. Take care that your hazmat suit doesn't start malfunctioning… The pollution of Antarctica is made worse by the deadly viruses that lurk within. Activate Disinfection Devices and clean up polluted areas as you journey forward.

