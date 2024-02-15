Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nova Core Chaos, Rogue6

Nova Core Chaos To Be Released For Free On Steam This March

Indie developer Rogue6 confirmed that Nova Core Chaos will be released next month and will be 100% free for anyone who wants to play.

Developed by Rogue6, the game features no ads, no hidden fees, and no paid DLC.

Players prep and fill energy cores with elements to satisfy robot customers.

Play solo or with up to five friends using unique abilities of different Novas.

Indie game developer and publisher Rogue6 revealed their latest game, Nova Core Chaos, will be a completely free title for PC players. The team is going out of their way to promote this as a completely free title that you and your friends can enjoy, as it will contain no ads, no hidden fees, and no paid DLC. Which is about as rare as finding a payphone in the wild these days. Those looking to play the game with the friends can do so on PC via Steam when it comes out on March 4. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer!

Nova Core Chaos

Nova Core Chaos is a chaotic co-op cooking game for one to five players. You and your fellow robot friends need to work as a team to prep and fill energy cores with their designated elements to help customers evolve into the Novas they want to be! But be fast, these customers don't like waiting too long! Robots will come flooding in, asking for an energy core so they, too, can have awesome powers just like you. It's your job to grab the empty energy cores, refine their shape, and fill them with the correct energy sources.

If you give a customer the wrong Nova-core, they'll end up angry! Make too many customers angry, and you'll lose the game! So stay focused while making your energy cores. There's a total of 20 different combinations for you to make! Every playable Nova has their own unique ability to help make the energy cores. Use these to speed up the workflow! Each Nova can only be picked once, but every Nova can help out with every task! Work alone or together with up to five friends to help the customers evolve into a Nova! Just invite a friend from your friend list and start making energy cores!

