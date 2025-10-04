Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nuclear Gladiators 3000, Turbo Napalm

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 Announced For PC & Switch

Compete as a gladiator in one of the most competitive futuristic TV shows ever, as Nuclear Gladiators 3000 is coming to PC and Switch

Article Summary Nuclear Gladiators 3000 is a roguelite action game launching on PC and Nintendo Switch in October 2025.

Compete as unique gladiators in a deadly futuristic TV show packed with mutants, bosses, and fame quests.

Upgrade skills, weapons, and gear between runs to survive waves and boost your celebrity status.

Enjoy quick, varied battles in stylish pixel-art arenas and unlock permanent upgrades as you play.

Indie game developer Turbo Napalm and publisher RedDeer Games have revealed their latest game, Nuclear Gladiators 3000, coming to PC and Nintendo Switch. The game is being promoted as a "brutal action-packed roguelite bloodbath," as you take on the role of a gladiator competing on a futuristic TV show where survival is key in order to win it all. You could even become a celebrity if you survive enough for people to get to like you. The game currently has a free demo available for Nintendo Switch, as the fulkl version is currently set to be released on October 30, 2025.

Nuclear Gladiators 3000

Tired of the same old news about the Robotronic Wars? Want to win amazing prizes and show everyone who's the baddest badass? Blaster Vision Channel brings you the best show ever made, and YOU can be the star! Players will choose one of the characters – each with a completely unique set of skills and progression – to battle endless waves of disgusting mutants, social outcasts and even other champions. To prove that they are the only ones worthy of joining the Hall of Fame (or getting a headline in Gladiators Today Magazine), they cannot rest on their laurels. Here, the only way for a future celebrity to survive is to upgrade their skills, arsenal, and, of course, the love of an extreme entertainment-hungry audience.

Crush waves of tireless mutants and rebel scum in this retro-futuristic survivors roguelite.

Choose from several Gladiators, each with their own unique abilities and progression.

Defeat the champions of the show, battling against challenging bosses and enemies.

Grow your arsenal with unique weapons and upgrades.

Complete quests to increase your fame and unlock new bonuses.

Upgrade your equipment, unlock content and boost your power permanently between runs.

Quick runs and varied scenarios, all in a vivid, pixel-art style.

