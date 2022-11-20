Numskull Announces Two New Quarter Arcades Space Invaders Cabinets

Numskull revealed a brand new pair of mini arcade cabinets this week as you can get your hands on Quarter Arcades' version of Space Invaders. These are some amazing redesigns that provide collectors with a fully-functional version of the original complete with the classic look of the cabinets for the original and its sequel. You can read the details about both of them below, as they are now currently up for pre-order for $250 a piece.

"Commemorating the 45th anniversary of the iconic Space Invaders franchise, its creator – the legendary Mr. Tomohiro Nishikado has kindly signed 78 x Space Invaders cabinets to celebrate the release date of 1978, and 79 x Space Invaders Part II cabinets to celebrate the release date of 1979. These are strictly limited edition cabinets, perfect for you to play or display in your home for the most authentic experience of the classic arcade game available on the market.

Official Taito product: ¼ scale replica of the original Space Invaders arcade cabinet that sits neatly on shelf, desk or tabletop

HAND-SIGNED BY THE CREATOR OF SPACE INVADERS HIMSELF, TOMOHIRO NISHIKADO

Limited edition collector's packaging (different in design and production to the standard edition box)

Collector's COA; a certificate of authenticity showing the numbered rarity and its official association with creator Tomohiro Nishikado and Taito

Collector's postcard – celebrating the anniversary of Space Invaders and cabinets

Official collector's coin with official Taito Space Invaders packaging – unique design

Official Taito Space Invaders stool – designed, engineered and scaled to fit in perfectly with your Quarter Arcade cabinets"

"Take a trip back in time and relive the halcyon days of the arcades with Taito's seminal coin-op classic, Space Invaders and its follow-up Space Invaders Part II – brought to you by Numskull Designs as authentic, carefully engineered quarter-scale replicas! These fully-playable, highly detailed arcade cabs are identical to the original in every aspect, the only difference is they will easily fit into your home or office!

Made with a high-quality wooden shell – just like the original

Official Taito products – ¼ scale playable replicas of the original Space Invaders & Space Invaders Part II arcade cabinets

Realistic replicas – everything from the artwork, shape and buttons match the original

Collect them all to build your own miniature ¼ scale arcade collection

Shipping from the factory in June 2023 for delivery July / August 2023"

"Pepper's ghost is an illusion technique named after the English scientist John Henry Pepper (1821–1900), who began popularising the effect with a theatre demonstration in 1862. This launched an international vogue for ghost-themed plays, which used this novel stage effect during the 1860s and subsequent decades. The original Space Invaders arcade machines use this effect to project the gameplay over the starfield positioned directly in front of players when they stand at the cabinet. This is done by playing the game (backwards) on a monitor positioned low down in the machine. The picture is then reflected on an angled piece of glass, which gives the holographic effect. The team behind Quarter Arcades have worked very hard to recreate this effect at a 1/4 scale and are delighted to have reproduced an accurate Space Invaders replica.

Dimensions Height: 17" (44cm) x Width: 6.5" (16.6cm) x Depth: 8.8" (22.5cm)

Includes mirror screen with "Pepper's ghost effect"*, based on the original cabinet

Replication of the 'glowing moon' from the original arcade version

5 inch full-colour TFT screen with 4:3 ratio

3-watt built-in speaker with volume control

Built-in rechargeable lithium battery

Fully playable cabinet – plays the original arcade ROM on a bespoke emulator."