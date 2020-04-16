Observer: System Redux Shows Off Next-Gen Console Footage

Blooper Team had an interesting reveal today as the devs showed off what Observer: System Redux will look like on next-gen consoles. The original Observer captured the cyberpunk community of gamers with a unique storyline that blurred a lot of lines and really questioned what reality is at times. Go back and play it, it will mess with you in ways you might not expect while still telling an amazing story. Plus, it features the late Rutger Hauer in one of his last voice-acting roles, in a leading role that feels like it was meant for only him. The game also stars Polish musician/actor Arkadiusz Jakubik as Janus Jukowski who is a veteran struggling with early model cybernetics. Now a new version of the game has not only been announced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X today, but we have a look at how it will appear on those consoles. You can check out the footage below along with details on the game and what the new version will have. Right now there's no release date for Observer: System Redux, only that the game will be released sometime in the holidays.

"The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine. First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires. You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects' minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer. Veteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers will get the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory. Keep an eye out for more details on the enhancements in the coming weeks and months leading up to the premiere of next-generation consoles!"