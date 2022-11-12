Obsidian's 8th Annual Extra Life Marathon Is Underway

Obsidian Entertainment has officially launched its annual Extra Life Marathon this weekend, raising funds for the eighth year in a row. The stream kicked off on November 11th and will be running all the way until November 13th, as the event is designed to help raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Multiple guests will be popping in to play games and help bring in money for the event, as well as the team throwing up a chance to win an Xbox Series S as part of the festivities. You can read more about it below, as this is happening right now on Twitch.

"In this mammoth event, the team will be streaming for 53 hours, starting on November 11 at 1pm PT and concluding on November 13 at 6pm PT. Segments this year include the opening Grounded stream with the Casually Grounded group, a sail over the ocean with some fellow pirates from Rare, and even a special sneak peek stream of Pentiment with Game Director Josh Sawyer. Since 2015, Obsidian has worked with their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital, the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). Through the power of gaming, they raise funds throughout the year, with over $25K being raised in 2021."

"Want a chance to win an Xbox Series S? What about a Grounded-themed Xbox Series S and controller? Then keep reading! To help us raise awareness for our Extra Life marathon stream happening on November 11th–13th, and to continue to raise funds for the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), we are giving away this extra exclusive Xbox Series S. How exclusive? Only 3 of these were made! Be one of the lucky few owners and enter for your chance to own this Xbox Series S Custom console and controller! How to enter: Follow Obsidian's Twitter account and RT the following tweet with the #SeriesSForTheChids, and you are entered to win!"