Odin: Valhalla Rising Aiming For Global Release In Q2 2025

The MMORPG Odin: Valhalla Rising, which has already been released in Asia, is looking for a global release sometime this Summer

Article Summary Odin: Valhalla Rising goes global this Summer, inspired by rich Nordic mythology for an epic MMORPG adventure.

Explore iconic Norse realms like Midgard and Jotunheim, battling foes across vibrant, seamless open worlds.

Choose from four classes: Warrior, Sorceress, Priest, or Rogue, with thrilling crossplay on mobile and PC.

Join 17 million players worldwide, conquering epic boss raids and discovering vast treasures in Norse lands.

Kakao Games announced today that their latest MMORPG, Odin: Valhalla Rising, will be released globally sometime this Summer. The game is already out in several countries across Asia and is doing well, which has prompted the team to push it to the world a little faster than they probably expected. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an epic adventure that is steeped in Nordic mythology, with a ton of fantasy from other sources mixed into the story. You can see the latest trailer here, as pre-registrations will start on April 3, 2025.

Odin: Valhalla Rising

Odin: Valhalla Rising is an open-world MMORPG based on the worldview and history of Nordic mythology. Iconic locations in Norse legend, like Midgard and Jotunheim, can be explored as players explore the vast open world of Odin: Valhalla Rising, which amazed audiences during its launch in Korea and Taiwan. Odin: Valhalla Rising was the top-grossing game in these regions on iOS and Android, making it the biggest hit of 2021 in Korea, where it stayed at the top of the Google Play Store charts for 17 consecutive weeks.

No matter if playing a healer or a damage dealer, players can ride mounts across land and sky on their way through this fantastical world. Composed of four huge regions at launch – Midgard, Jotunheim, Nidavellir, and Alfheim – these lands will test the strength of those brave enough to take them on. More lands are planned following the launch, meaning even more mountains to scale, treasures to uncover, and epic boss raids to conquer. The world of Odin: Valhalla Rising is designed to be as seamless as possible to enjoy, with minimal loading screens to prevent interrupting the adventure, whether playing on mobile or PC.

Begin your journey by choosing from one of four available classes – Warrior, Sorceress, Priest, or Rogue.

Seamlessly explore a vast open world inspired by Norse mythology with no loading screens outside dungeons.

Crossplay on mobile and PC means the adventure can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime, with stunning graphics regardless of screen size.

Players around the world can now join the over 17 million players to have tasted the Nordic adventure in Asia.

