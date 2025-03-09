Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ember Paw Games, Fireshine Games, Odinfall

Odinfall Will Be Released Into Early Access This Week

After a long period of development and having the release pushed back a couple of times, Odinfall will arrive in Early Access this week

Article Summary Odinfall hits Early Access on Steam this week, blending Norse myths and rogue-lite excitement.

Engage in twin-stick combat to stop Odin's plan for a second Ragnarok in a post-apocalyptic future.

Choose from varied characters like Viking Moose and Cyberserker with unique skills and paths.

Battle through destructible environments with upgradeable gear and take down colossal bosses.

Indie developer Ember Paw Games and publisher Fireshien Games revealed that Odinfall is coming to Early Access on Steam this week. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a Viking-themed rogue-lite twin-stick shooter in which you attempt to stop Odin from causing Ragnarok to happen, as you'll use various characters to head in and slice everything and everyone who tries to stop you. The game was originally scheduled to have a release back in 2023, but it got pushed back a couple of times while the team continued to work on the title. Now it looks like they're ready, as it will arrive in Early Access on March 11, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here ahead of its launch.

Odinfall

As Odin prepares to usher in a second Ragnarok, duke it out against his army of robotic Norse gods in furiously fast, over-the-top twin-stick shooter gameplay. Defy death across action-packed runs, fighting for man and moose-kind in a post-apocalyptic, Norse-mythological future. Blast your way through procedurally generated levels, upgrade your character, modify your weapons, and take down robotic Norse gods to earn your freedom!

Get overpowered with wild modifiable weaponry and outrageous unlockable abilities, and take the battle to Odin as multiple playable characters, each with a unique skill tree. Punch gods in the face as the Cyberserker, slice through mobs as a Dark Elf, stampede your foes as a Viking Moose, mine gold as the Dwarf, and dual-wield miniguns twice your size as a Gnome. Upgrade your gear, carve your own route through destructible levels, survive hordes of enemies, and defeat colossal bosses on a mission to MAKE. ODIN. FALL.

Multiple upgradable characters with unique abilities.

Fast-paced twin-stick shooting and melee combat.

Outlandish weaponry.

Destructible environments across procedurally generated levels.

Colossal bosses.

Upgrades, abilities, skill trees & MORE!

