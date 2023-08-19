Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape, Summer Summit

Old School RuneScape Has Launched Summer Summit 2023

The Summer Summit has come to Old School RuneScape, as Jagex has a few new activities for you to take part in this weekend.

Jagex revealed all of their plans for the latest event to hit Old School RuneScape, as the Summer Summit 2023 has launched this afternoon. Among the many additions starting today include the Sailing skill update, which features a massive area expansion as the open ocean becomes an explorable environment. It's a chance for you to take on a life at sea with sailing adventures, which come with customizable ships equipped with a ton of facilities that can be used to train the Sailing skill. Eventually, you'll be able to captain progressively larger ships and become a master of the seas. We got more info on the event for you below as you can take on the content right now.

"Deadman Apocalypse sees the return of the highly competitive variant into Old School RuneScape. Players start from the beginning of the game and proceed to hunt down other players, monsters, and loot as they compete for exclusive rewards. Deadman Apocalypse features breaches, where any number of powerful bosses can spawn in the world. Although deadly, they are a source of strong equipment, so they're bound to be hotspots for PvP activity. Deadman Apocalypse is a high-risk, high-reward way of playing Old School RuneScape and runs this Friday, August 25, until Saturday, September 16, featuring a $25,000 prize pool."

"Another event beloved by the community makes its return as Leagues 4: Trailblazer Reloaded races back onto Old School RuneScape. Leagues is a time-limited event that starts players with no items or XP. They adventure across Gielinor with boosted XP and drop rates, a custom task list, and lots of powerful relics to unlock. Leagues is a great way to test players' OSRS skill and knowledge in a fun, creative challenge. Leagues 4: Trailblazer Reloaded introduces new tasks, relics, areas, and, of course, all the updates that have come to the game since Trailblazer ended in 2021. In the Desert Area alone, for example, players can now explore Tempoross, Tombs of Amascut, and Desert Treasure II, which weren't available in previous Leagues. This game mode will launch later this year."

"Finally, Old School RuneScape's next big area expansion has been announced as Varlamore. An isolated kingdom opened up for exploration, Varlamore is full of new bosses, skilling activities, quests, and the introduction of the Hunting Guild. Varlamore has so much to offer that content will be released across multiple game updates. The first update will arrive in early 2024 with two new quests that kick off an all-new storyline."

