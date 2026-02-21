Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape, runescape

Old School RuneScape To Hold Deadman: Annihilation Finale Today

Old School RuneScape will be holding the finale to their Deadman: Annihilation event today as they crown a winner for the limited-time mode

Article Summary Old School RuneScape's Deadman: Annihilation finale takes place today, crowning the event's top PvP player.

Over 153,000 players have competed in the limited-time PvP mode for prizes and global bragging rights.

Updated mechanics in Annihilation include no bank keys and a revamped sigil system for balanced gameplay.

Winners in each combat bracket receive exclusive collectibles, keyboards, and rare RuneScape merchandise.

Jagex is bringing its latest limited-time mode to a conclusion later today in Old School RuneScape, as Deadman: Annihilation will see its final moments today. Starting at 1pm ET/10am PT today, the last major epic fight will take place in the game, with four different brackets for players to possibly win prizes and bragging rights to being the best in the world. Since the mode kicked off, the game has seen over 153,000 Old School RuneScape members take part in the open PvP environment as they vie to be the last one standing in the tournament. We have mroe details below, as you can see the action on the game's Twitch channel.

Old School RuneScape – Deadman: Annihilation

Deadman: Annihilation is a seasonal variant of Old School RuneScape's competitive PvP Deadman mode, where experience and drop rates are significantly higher than the typical PvE worlds, but dying causes players to lose their inventory and equipped gear. Players accrue Deadman Points by completing in-game activities, including skilling, completing quests, combat achievements, and more. For Annihilation, a number of mechanics seen in previous Deadman variants have been reworked to make the game more approachable, including the removal of bank keys that enabled players to claim the top 10 most valuable items from a smited victim, and a tweaked sigil power-up system.

Tomorrow's final, which will be casted by the Old School RuneScape streamers Purespam and B0aty, is split into two sections. In the first, competitors will be assigned one of two factions after they have entered the appropriate world for their bracket, before it turns into one, final, fight to the finish. Winner of combat brackets 45 to 60 and 61 to 80 will receive a Mardinas Collectors box and a Youtoox Lumbridge Castle brick set, while winners of the 81 to 95 and 96+ combat brackets will receive a StarForge keyboard, Youtooz Tim & Crunchy Monitor Buddiez, Youtooz Dragon Armour Figure, Youtooz Rune Armour Figure and finally a Zuk artisan Keycap.

