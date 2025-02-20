Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Memorable Games, On Your Tail

On Your Tail Finally Receives a Nintendo Switch Release Date

After months of having the date pushed around, On Your Tail finally has an official release date set for the Nintendo Switch next month

Article Summary On Your Tail launches on Nintendo Switch March 13, 2025, after several delays.

Join Diana in Borgo Marina for a story-driven sleuth life sim adventure.

Discover secrets and solve mysteries using card-game-inspired gameplay.

Build friendships and enjoy recreational activities in a sandbox setting.

Developer Memorable Games and publisher Humble Games have confirmed the Nintendo Switch release date for On Your Tail. The game had a rocky release schedule for a few months as the team tried to set release dates for PC and consoles. Last time we checked, the game was supposed to be out on the Switch this month, but now that has changed, as the game will now be released on March 13, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer for you to check out here.

On Your Tail

Embark on an intriguing getaway you'll never forget in On Your Tail, a sleuth story-driven life sim of relaxation, investigation, and knowing how to play your cards right. Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of intrepid Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. For a curious spirit like her, that means three things: explore her new surroundings as she gets to know the eccentric inhabitants, unwind with some of the area's iconic recreational activities, and get to the bottom of some of Borgo Marina's most puzzling local mysteries.

Visit a Secluded Village: Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure.

Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure. Uncover Layers of Mystery: Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town.

Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town. Draw Your Conclusions: Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay.

Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay. Get to Know The Locals: Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer.

Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer. Enjoy the Ultimate Escape: Cook delicious local cuisine, or try your hand at fishing (and make extra pocket money in the process). Hit the beach, play games at the arcade, hang out with friends, or enjoy a night simply gazing at the stars. Borgo Marina is a leisurely sandbox, and how you spend your summer is up to you.

