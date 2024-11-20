Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Memorable Games, On Your Tail

On Your Tail Release Dates Pushed Back For PC & Console

After initially announcing a release for this week, On Your Tail has had both PC and console releases pushed back to different dates

Article Summary On Your Tail's release delayed to December for PC, Feb 2025 for Switch for improved quality.

Set in Borgo Marina, On Your Tail combines mystery-solving with life sim relaxation.

Engage in card-game-inspired deduction as you uncover a seaside village's secrets.

Build friendships with quirky locals and enjoy diverse activities in a charming Italian town.

Developer Memorable Games and publisher Humble Games have revealed that the release of On Your Tail has been pushed back for both Steam and Nintendo Switch. Originally, the game was set to be released on November 21 for both platforms. As of this week, the Steam edition has been pushed back to December 16, while the Switch version will be out in February 2025. According to the devs, the call was made to give the team more time to work on it and give players the best experience possible. Which honestly, we're fine with if it means a game with few bugs or issues.

On Your Tail

Embark on an intriguing getaway you'll never forget in On Your Tail, a sleuthy story-driven life sim of relaxation, investigation, and knowing how to play your cards right. Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of intrepid Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. For a curious spirit like her, that means three things: explore her new surroundings as she gets to know the eccentric inhabitants, unwind with some of the area's iconic recreational activities, and get to the bottom of some of Borgo Marina's most puzzling local mysteries.

Visit a Secluded Village: Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure.

Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure. Uncover Layers of Mystery: Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town.

Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town. Draw Your Conclusions: Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay.

Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay. Get to Know The Locals: Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer.

Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer. Enjoy the Ultimate Escape: Cook delicious local cuisine, or try your hand at fishing (and make extra pocket money in the process). Hit the beach, play games at the arcade, hang out with friends, or enjoy a night simply gazing at the stars. Borgo Marina is a leisurely sandbox, and how you spend your summer is up to you.

