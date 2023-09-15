Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Grandpa Gohan SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow includes a Grandpa Gohan Special Rare card depicting the series' most emotional reunion.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The Special Rare version of Son Gohan, True Self Revealed, is one of my personal favorite cards in the set. It shows one of Goku's most vulnerable and emotional moments as he reunites with his dead Grandpa, who has been brought back as Fortuneteller Baba's best fighter… but just for a day. This reunion is made sweeter due to the secret that Grandpa Gohan's death was actually a result of Goku transforming into a Great Ape and accidentally killing the man who raised him. Here, Goku gets a moment of catharsis that serves as one of the most emotionally nuanced story beats in this long-running series.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

