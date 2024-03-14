Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midnight Munchies, One Btn Bosses, Outersloth

One Btn Bosses Announced For PC With New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the new indie game One Btn Bosses, as you will attempt to take out each boss in your tiny ship.

Article Summary Midnight Munchies reveals One Btn Bosses for PC with a gripping new trailer.

Challenge formidable bosses using a one-button ship weapon in high-stakes battles.

Customize your ship and experiment with builds to conquer over 50 levels.

Test your skills in Roguelike Rifts for endless gameplay with random bosses.

Indie game developer Midnight Munchies and publisher Outersloth have announced their latest game, One Btn Bosses, will be coming out for PC. The game will challenge your skills by taking an old-school concept and making it far more challenging, as you will pilot a tiny ship with a one-button weapon, trying to take out bosses while gliding on a rail. You will have to apply different tactics, weapons, and maneuvers in order to overcome these foes and move on to the next one. The game has no release window yet, but we got a new trailer and info for you to check out.

One Btn Bosses

Coming to you live across the universe, it's the Galactico Games! Fame and fortune await new pilots daring to take on fierce bosses from other dimensions. Here's what's in store for pilots desperate to be the best in the galaxy… The contestant's ship orbits the Boss automatically. Pressing the button will change the ship's direction. But the less pilots press, the faster they go. The faster they go, the faster they shoot. The faster they shoot, the faster they win! Pilots will need nerves of steel! There's depth to the simple controls! Pilots can customize their ship, mixing Attack and Movement upgrades to find the best builds to beat bosses. Dash instead of changing directions, fire Boomerangs instead of bullets. Use your creativity, and make a broken build.

Yes, I, Ace the Announcer, will guide you through 50+ nail-biting levels of Big Boss entertainment in the campaign. As pilots seek fame, glory, and sponsorship, we'll discover the mysteries behind the Rifts and other heart-wrenching truths! Are you ready? But the Campaign isn't the end! If pilots want to prove their mettle, they can fly into Roguelike Rifts, where they'll face insanely challenging randomly generated Bosses and can earn new upgrades and power-ups every few fights. This isn't for the faint-hearted!

